CWG 2022: Vinesh Phogat Completes Hat-trick of Commonwealth Games Gold Medals With Triumph in Birmingham

Ace India wrestler Vinesh Phogat completed the hat-trick of Gold medals at the Commonwealth Games as she outclassed Chanmodya Keshani Maduravalage Don in the Nordic System bout to finish top at the podium in Birmingham.

Vinesh, who entered the games with a big reputation, didn’t disappoint anyone with her performance and made a strong comeback after missing out on a medal in Tokyo Olympics.

She beat Maduravalage Don to win her third gold in CWG with a victory by fall.

The 27-year-old star wrestler earlier bagged the yellow metal at the 2014 Glasgow Games in the 48 Kg category and the 2018 Gold Coast in the 50 Kg weight division. She increased the weight category by 3kg this edition but it didn’t stop her to complete the hat-trick.

She participated in the same category at the 2021 Asian Championships and emerged at the top with a gold medal.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old from Haryana’s Bhiwani district opened her campaign in Birmingham with an emphatic win over Canada’s Samantha Steward. Phogat won the bout in just 36 seconds via fall.

In her second bout, she faced a tough challenge against Nigeria’s Mercy Bolafunoluwa Adekuoroye but managed to earn a 6-0 victory.

While she was the only wrestler in her category to win all the bouts to clinch the gold medal in the Nordic System round which took place as there were less than 6 wrestlers in a 53-kg category, and each wrestler face each wrestler to fight for the gold medal.

After weightlifting, wrestling is another sport where India displayed their domination in the ongoing games. On Friday as Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia clinched the gold medal. Anshu Malik lost the final bout and bagged the silver. While Divya Kakran and Mohit Gehlot were too dominant in their bronze medal bout to win the medals in CWG.

