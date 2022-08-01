CWG 2022: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli’s Triumph – A Story of Hardship and a Brother’s Sacrifice

The small village Deulpur of Howrah Panchla did not sleep last night. The residents were glued to the TV sets in anticipation of their own Achinta Sheuli’s event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham – Men’s 73kg Weightlifting. Achinta had entered the highest weight in his category and was a sure-shot gold medallist. But, such is the fickle nature of sports, anything could happen on a given day. However, the young weightlifter lived up to his top billing and the expectations of Deulpur, claiming the gold medal with a CWG record to hand India its third gold of the Games so far. This came shortly after Jeremy Lalaringa had fought through the pain to give India its second gold in the Men’s 67kg weightlifting.

And as is the case with most Indian athletes, the 20-year-old’s triumph at the big stage was the reward of a long and arduous journey. Sheuli’s father was a van driver who died in 2014, and it was his brother Aloke Sheuli, who - a father figure to Achinta - fuelled his younger brother’s ambition and sacrificed his own of becoming a weightlifter.

From early childhood, both Achinta and his elder brother had an interest in weightlifting. After Achinta’s win, News18 spoke to Aloke, and with tears of joy, he said “My brother and I have fought a long way. From 2010 we were trained by Astana Das. I wanted to make a career in weightlifting and I also took my brother to train with Astana Das. I got to the Nationals, but then in 2013, our father died. The burden of running the family was on my shoulders, but I did not stop my brother’s training and I inspired ‘Bhai’ to do more. Now I have a small job in the fire brigade and we are moving ahead. We are very happy [with Achinta’s success] and now that he has moved up, I will also try [weightlifting] again".

Achinta was a prodigy ever since he took up weightlifting in 2011. He had come 4th in the Youth Nationals and had got through to Army Sports Institute in 2015. The same year he was brought on board in the Indian National Camp. In 2016 and 2017 he again trained at ASI, after which he has been in the National camp since 2018. In 2015 he became the Commonwealth Youth Championship silver medallist and went on to add another silver in the Asian Youth Championship in 2018. He claimed both the senior and junior Commonwealth championships in 2019 and added another silver in 2021 in the World Junior Championships, and gold at the Commonwealth Senior Championships in his weight category, last year.

“He has struggled and he has fought hard throughout his life," a teary-eyed Purnima Seuli, Achinta’s mother, told News18. “I could not give him anything. His father died [early], but he has made it", she added.

Locals too say that both the brothers are fighters and that’s why yesterday night none of them slept, and all of them were glued to the TV sets. The moment he won, everyone joined in the celebrations and took out a procession to celebrate the young weightlifters’ success. “We are so happy we have not slept the whole night," said Sanjay Roy, a local resident of Deulpur.

Wishes from Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and other national leaders are pouring in for Achinta.

