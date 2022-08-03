CWG 2022: Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh Wins Bronze Medal in Men’s 109kg

India’s weightlifting contingent continued their good run at the CWG 2022 claiming their 9th medal of the Games with Lovepreet Singh winning bronze in the men’s 109kg category with a combined lift of 355. The gold medal went to Junior Nhadja of Cameron (361kg), while silver was picked up by Samoa’s Jack Opeloge who lifted a combined lift of 358kg.

Lovepreet had a fantastic series and cleared all of his six attempted lifts. He finished Snatch with the best lift of 163kg, second only to Opeloge and then proceeded to lift 185kg, 189kg and 192 kg in the Clean and Jerk to seal the third position. With his second successful attempt at 189kg in Clean and Jerk, Lovepreet set a new national record and went on to better it with his third lift.

Lovepreet started Weightlifting in the year 2010 at just 13 years of age. He struggled a lot in his initial days to get recognition at National level. It took him 7 years of hard work and determination to be inducted in the Indian National camp. Lovepreet has been an important member of the Indian National Camp in heavy weight category since 2017. He is the 2021 021 Commonwealth Senior Championship Silver Medalist, 2017 Commonwealth Junior Championship Gold Medalist and 017 Asian Junior Championship Bronze Medalist

With this, India’s medal tally swells to 14. Lovepreet joins Sanket Mahadev Sargar, Gururaja Poojary, Mirabai Chani, Bidyarani Devi, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Harjinder Kaur, Vikas Thakur as India medals in weightlifting for India in CWG so far.

