CWG 2022: Weightlifter Sanket Sargar Opens India's Medal Account by Clinching Silver in Men's 55kg

Weightlifter Sanket Sargar won silver medal in the men’s 55kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday to thus open India’s account. The 21-year-old Sargar lifted a total of 248kg (113 snatch, 135 clean & jerk) to secure the medal.

Aniq Kasdan of Malaysia took the gold with a total lift of 249kg (107 kg snatch, 142kg clean & jerk) while bronze went to Sri Lanka’s Dilanka Yodage (225 kg).

Sanket, whose father is a farmer began weightlifting in 2013. The passion for weightlifting runs in his family with his sister also a weightlifter.

Sanket’s made three clean attempts in the snatch lifting 107kg, 111kg and 113kg. He has neck-and-neck with Malaysia’s Aniq Kasdan lifted 107 kg in his first attempt but failed to register a clean lift in his next two.

Sanket then set the bar by lifting a total of 248kg. However, in his second attempt, the Indian suffered a nasty elbow injury.

However, in a stunning move, Sanket returned for a third attempt but only ended up aggravating his injury failing to complete the lift.

Meanwhile, Kasdan, who failed his second attempt, then came for his final attempt and clinched the gold by lifting 142 kg - setting a games record in the process.

Sanket is a three-time national champion and won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships last year.

The youngster had said his dream is to be able to support his father who runs a paan shop and food stall in Maharashtra. “If I can win gold, I am sure recognition will come my way. It is my dream to be able to support my father and show him my gratitude for all that he has done for me," Sargar told Economic Times.

Earlier this year in February, Sargar had broken the Commonwealth and national record at the Singapore Weightlifting International in the men’s 55 kg event. He lifted 256 kg (snatch - 113kg and clean & jerk - 143 kg).

Weightlifters Gururaja (men’s 61kg), Mirabai Chanu (women’s 49kg) and Bindyarani Devi (women’s 55 kg) will be also in action later day.

