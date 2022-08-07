CWG 2022: World Champion Nikhat Zareen Wins Gold Medal in Women's Light Flyweight Category

Ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen clinched the gold medal in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games after an emphatic win over Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul in the women’s Light Flyweight final bout on Sunday. Zareen continued her dominant run inside the boxing ring and was too good for opponents throughout 2022 CWG to add coveted yellow metal to her resume.

She was too good for the Northern Ireland pugilist and won the bout on a unanimous decision by the judges. McNaul looked frustrated in the third round and tried to bounce back but Zareen didn’t give her any opportunity

The 26-year-old Indian produced some dominant performances in the 2022 CWG which also include a one-sided semifinal bout where Zareen outclassed England’s Stubley Alfia Savannah and won the bout via a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

After sealing a place in the final, confident Zareen said that her job is land punches in the ring. “Mera kaam hai bas ring mein jaake mukke fekna aur desh ka naam roshan karna (My job is to land punches in the ring and make the country proud). I’ve to cool down and start again," Nikhat told PTI.

She lived up to it in the final bout where she dominated the Naul from the first round itself and didn’t give her any chance to bounce back. She took the 5-0 lead after the opening round and didn’t lose it till the final whistle rang.

Zareen entered the competition with high hopes for her exploits at the IBA World Boxing Championships 2022 where she also bagged the gold medal. Earlier she announced her arrival on the big stage with 2022 Strandja Memorial in Sofia, Bulgaria with a top podium finish.

The 26-year-old pugilist has now become a household name in India after her impressive show inside the boxing ring this year and is now touted as the next big thing for India.

Earlier in the day, another star boxer Amit Panghal stormed to CWG 2022 gold after beating Kiaran MacDonald of England 5-0 in the final bout of men’s flyweight class in Birmingham. While young Nitu Ghangas also clinched the gold with a sensational win over England’s Demie-Jade Resztan in the Minimum-weight Category.

