CWG 2022: Wrestling Event Interrupted at Birmingham After Security Alert

In an embarrassing incident for the organisers, the wrestling bouts at the Commonwealth Games had to be stopped and spectators were asked to vacate the hall after a speaker fell from the ceiling, minutes after the first session began.

Only five bouts could be completed when a speaker, used to relay announcements, fell near one of the mat chairmen, raising a safety issue at the Coventry stadium and arena on the opening day of the wrestling competitions.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

Advertisement

This was right after India’s Deepak Punia had won his opening 86kg bout.

The gathered fans were asked to vacate and a thorough check was ordered by the organisers, who fixed a restart of the session at 12:45 local time.

“All are safe, they are just rechecking the whole system to avoid any untoward incident," said a coach.

The Victoria Park Arena in Coventry had hosted the judo events till a day ago and converted to the wrestling venue for the events that started on Friday morning.

The session was stopped at 11.22 local time and then it was announced that action would resume at 12.15. The resumption timing was changed thrice at the time of writing.

“We have been hearing that a speaker fell and everyone was told to vacate the area for a safety check," said a security officer at the venue.

An Indian official said, “We are in the warm up area. We heard about a speaker falling near the mat."

A Pakistani team official was also inside the hall at the time of incident said, “I could not see it but something fell down. They said a speaker and we had to come out."

Advertisement

Everyone inside the venue was tight-lipped about what exactly happened as the spectators waited in the corridor, seeking clarity on resumption.

“We have been waiting for more than an hour. They said it would start soon but we have no clarity as of now," said Inderpal, fan.

Earlier, star wrestler and medal prospect for India Bajrang Punia produced a dominant show in his opening bout against Naurau’s Lowe Bingham. The defending champions took less than two minutes to qualify for the quarterfinals in the 65kg category. He measured his rival for about a minute and then put him on the mat from a lock position to finish the bout in a jiffy.

Advertisement

Bajrang will next face Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou of Mauritius in the quarterfinal bout

Before the delay, Deepak outclassed New Zealand’s Matthew Oxenham in his opening bout of the 2022 CWG. It was a one-sided fight where Deepak clinched a 10-0 victory to reach the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

While, Mohit Grewal (125kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Sakshi Malik (62kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) will present India’s challenge later in the day.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here