CWG 2026: Shooting Returns to Commonwealth Games in Victoria; Golf, Coastal Rowing, BMX Make Debut

The shooting event, which wasn’t part of the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, will make a return to the CWG stage as the sport has been included in the list of programs for the upcoming edition of the friendly games in Australia.

The multi-sport event scheduled to be held in Victoria in the year 2026 will also see events including BMX and coastal rowing making their first CWG appearance along with the likes of Golf, which has also been added as a medal event for the meet down under.

“Commonwealth Games Australia is delighted with the inclusion of the new sports and disciplines for Victoria 2026 to take the games into an exciting new era", a statement from the organisers read.

Aquatics, athletics and Badminton feature on the list as does the 3×3 format of basketball, also for athletes in wheelchairs, which makes a return after its successful showing at Birmingham.

Women’s T20 cricket, which Australia won by beating India in the final, is also on the list.

Boxing, beach volleyball and cycling (mountain, road, track and para-track) are included along with the likes of gymnastics, hockey and lawn bowls, in which the Indian women’s team shocked the world in the previous edition held in England.

Netball, seven-a-side Rugby, squash and table tennis also make the cut along with Triathlon, para-triathlon and weightlifting and para-powerlifting.

Gold, BMX and coastal rowing are notable additions to the list as Australia attempts to widen the spectrum of its event list.

Shockingly, wrestling and archery are the two big events missing from the list announced by the organisers.

The Indian wrestlers and archers have performed well in the past, being able to bring in a flurry of medals with their brilliant performances, and the exclusion of such sports might cut into the country’s medal tally.

India returned from the CWG in Birmingham with a total of 61 medals, of which 22 were gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals.

