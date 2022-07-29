Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1: Check Out India's Full Schedule

A glittering opening ceremony formally declared open the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday and it’s time to shift focus on the events now. The Indian contingent will have a busy first day in office (July 29) with a host of events lined up throughout Friday.

CWG 2022: Birmingham Commonwealth Games Medals Tally

Here’s a look at India’s schedule (Time in IST)

Lawn Bowl and Para Lawn Bowls

Nayanmoni Saikia (Women’s Singles, Sectional Play - Round 1) (1 PM)

Dinesh Kumar/Navneet Singh/Chandan Singh (Men’s Triples, Sectional Play - Round 1) (1 PM)

Sunil Bahadur/Mridul Borgohain (Men’s Pairs, Sectional Play - Round 1) (7:30 PM)

Rupa Tirkey/Tania Choudhury/Lovely Choubey/TBD (Women’s Fours, Sectional Play - Round 2) (7:30 PM)

Gymnastic - Artistic (1:30 PM)

Yogeshwar Singh/Satyajit Mondal/Saif Tamboli (Men’s Team, Final & Individual Qualification, Subdivision 1)

Advertisement

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis (2 PM)

Diya Chitale/Manika Batra/Reeth Tennison/Sreeja Akula (Women’s Team Event, Qualification Round 1)

Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty/Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Men’s Team Event, Qualification Round 1)

Cycling - Track and Para Track (2:30 PM)

Y Rojit Singh/Ronaldo Laitonjam/David Elkatohchoongo/Esow Esow (Men’s Team Sprint, Qualification)

Mayuri Lute/Triyasha Paul/Shushikala Agashe (Women’s Team Sprint, Qualification)

Vishavjeet Singh/Naman Kapil/Venkappa Kengalagutti/Anantha Narayanan/Dinesh Kumar (Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit, Qualification)

Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming (3 PM)

Kushagra Rawat (Men’s 400m Freestyle, Heats)

Sajan Prakash (Men’s 50m Butterfly, Heats)

Ashish Kumar (Men’s 100m Backstroke S9, Heat)

Srihari Nataraj (Women’s 100m Butterfly, Heats)

Triathlon and Para Triathlon (3:30 PM)

Adarsh M.S, Vishwanath Yadav (Men’s Individual (Sprint Distance), Final)

Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan (Women’s Individual (Sprint Distance), Final)

Cricket Women’s T20 (3:30 PM)

India vs Australia (Group A Match, Edgbaston)

Squash (4:30 PM)

Joshna Chinappa, Sunyana Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh (Women’s Singles, Preliminary Round Of 64)

Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh (Men’s Singles, Preliminary Round Of 64)

Hockey (6:30 PM)

India Women’s vs Ghana Women’s (Group Match)

Badminton (6:30 PM)

India vs Pakistan (Mixed Team Event, Qualification round 1)

Boxing

Shiva Thapa: Men’s Over 60kg - 63.5kg (Light Welter), Round of 32 (4:30 PM)

Sumit Kundu: Men’s Over 71kg - 75kg (Middle), Round of 32 (4:30 PM)

Ashish Kumar : Men’s Over 75kg - 80kg (Light Heavy), Round of 32 (11 PM)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here