Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1: Check Out India's Full Schedule

By: Sports Desk

Last Updated: July 29, 2022, 07:48 IST

Birmingham

Indian athletes during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. (AP Photo)
CWG 2022 India Full Schedule, Day 1 (July 29): Here's a look at Indian contingent's schedule on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

A glittering opening ceremony formally declared open the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday and it’s time to shift focus on the events now. The Indian contingent will have a busy first day in office (July 29) with a host of events lined up throughout Friday.

CWG 2022: Birmingham Commonwealth Games Medals Tally

Here’s a look at India’s schedule (Time in IST)

Lawn Bowl and Para Lawn Bowls

  • Nayanmoni Saikia (Women’s Singles, Sectional Play - Round 1) (1 PM)
  • Dinesh Kumar/Navneet Singh/Chandan Singh (Men’s Triples, Sectional Play - Round 1) (1 PM)
  • Sunil Bahadur/Mridul Borgohain (Men’s Pairs, Sectional Play - Round 1) (7:30 PM)
  • Rupa Tirkey/Tania Choudhury/Lovely Choubey/TBD (Women’s Fours, Sectional Play - Round 2) (7:30 PM)

Gymnastic - Artistic (1:30 PM)

  • Yogeshwar Singh/Satyajit Mondal/Saif Tamboli (Men’s Team, Final & Individual Qualification, Subdivision 1)

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis (2 PM)

  • Diya Chitale/Manika Batra/Reeth Tennison/Sreeja Akula (Women’s Team Event, Qualification Round 1)
  • Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty/Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Men’s Team Event, Qualification Round 1)

Cycling - Track and Para Track (2:30 PM)

  • Y Rojit Singh/Ronaldo Laitonjam/David Elkatohchoongo/Esow Esow (Men’s Team Sprint, Qualification)
  • Mayuri Lute/Triyasha Paul/Shushikala Agashe (Women’s Team Sprint, Qualification)
  • Vishavjeet Singh/Naman Kapil/Venkappa Kengalagutti/Anantha Narayanan/Dinesh Kumar (Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit, Qualification)

Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming (3 PM)

  • Kushagra Rawat (Men’s 400m Freestyle, Heats)
  • Sajan Prakash (Men’s 50m Butterfly, Heats)
  • Ashish Kumar (Men’s 100m Backstroke S9, Heat)
  • Srihari Nataraj (Women’s 100m Butterfly, Heats)

Triathlon and Para Triathlon (3:30 PM)

  • Adarsh M.S, Vishwanath Yadav (Men’s Individual (Sprint Distance), Final)
  • Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan (Women’s Individual (Sprint Distance), Final)

Cricket Women’s T20 (3:30 PM)

  • India vs Australia (Group A Match, Edgbaston)

Squash (4:30 PM)

  • Joshna Chinappa, Sunyana Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh (Women’s Singles, Preliminary Round Of 64)
  • Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh (Men’s Singles, Preliminary Round Of 64)

Hockey (6:30 PM)

  • India Women’s vs Ghana Women’s (Group Match)

Badminton (6:30 PM)

  • India vs Pakistan (Mixed Team Event, Qualification round 1)

Boxing

  • Shiva Thapa: Men’s Over 60kg - 63.5kg (Light Welter), Round of 32 (4:30 PM)
  • Sumit Kundu: Men’s Over 71kg - 75kg (Middle), Round of 32 (4:30 PM)
  • Ashish Kumar : Men’s Over 75kg - 80kg (Light Heavy), Round of 32 (11 PM)

first published: July 29, 2022, 07:48 IST
last updated: July 29, 2022, 07:48 IST