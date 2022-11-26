Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 live?

Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls will face-off in a Pro Kabbadi League on Sunday. Both Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls have been clinical throughout the tournament and are among the favourites to lift the trophy. Bengaluru Bulls are on a two-match losing streak and will be under pressure to collect maximum points against Dabang Delhi. Captain Mahender Singh and Vikash Khandola were not at their best in the last match against Bengal Warriors. Both Singh and Khandola will have to step up against a resurgent Delhi.

Naveen Kumar-led Delhi have revived their campaign after a mid-season slump. A fourth consecutive win can propel them to the fourth place on the points table. Dabang Delhi will be raring to go in what should be a thrilling contest.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls will be played on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Dabang Delhi Probable Starting 7: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Sandeep Dhull

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Starting 7: Vikash Khandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, GB More

