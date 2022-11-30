Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage

Only two points separate the Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi at this moment but that could all change on November 30 when the two sides face each other at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Thalaivas are placed 5th in the Pro Kabaddi League table right now. They narrowly edged past the Gujarat Giants in their last encounter with a score line of 42-39 in their favour. Narender Hoshiyar and Ajinkya Pawar put in a stellar performance on the mat against Gujarat collecting 13 and 12 points respectively for their side.

Dabang Delhi lost out narrowly to Bengaluru Bulls in a hard fought encounter with a score line of 49-52. Vijay Malik and Naveen Kumar put on a great show for Delhi but Bharat from the Bengaluru Bulls was on another level accumulating a total of 23 points in the game against Dabang Delhi.

With the competition for knockout spots in the PKL heating up, Tamil Thalaiva and Dabang Delhi would feel that they are at the periphery of these coveted places. Both team would want to go all guns blazing in an attempt to make inroads into the top four of the table

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas; here is all you need to know:

What date Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas will be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas will take place on November 30, Wednesday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Possible line-up:

Dabang Delhi Predicted Starting Line-up: Vijay Malik, Naveen Kumar, Vishal, Amit Hooda, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Dhull, Manjeet

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Starting Line-up: Narender Hoshiyar, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu, Sagar, Mohit, Arpit Saroha, Sahil Singh

