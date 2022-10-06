Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The ninth season of India’s Pro Kabaddi League will kick start on Friday, October 7, in Bengaluru. The league will allow spectators to be back in the stadium after the previous season was played behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first three days of the season will be triple headers, giving fans the opportunity to witness all their favourite teams in action.

On the opening day of the league, defending champions Dabang Delhi will be up against U Mumba in the first match of the evening. This match will be followed by a southern derby as the Bengaluru Bulls clash against the Telugu Titans. In the last match of the day, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take to the mat against the UP Yoddhas.

The Delhi side was crowned champions in the previous edition of the league and will be eager to defend their title. Meanwhile, U Mumba will look to make amends for their disastrous season last time around and will look to start their campaign with a win.

Bengaluru Bulls have a strong line-up and will be desperate to reign supreme in this edition. They will have to be at their best to edge past a formidable Telugu Titans.

The champions of the inaugural edition of the Pro Kabbadi League, Jaipur Pink Panthers have lost their glory over the years. With a fresh squad, the Panthers will be on the hunt for another title. On the other hand, the UP Yoddhas who had a decent season last year will want to put up a good fight and stay at the top from the get-go.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans, Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans, Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans, Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas will be played on Friday, October 7.

Where will the matches between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans, Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches on Friday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the matches between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans, Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas will begin at 9:30 pm IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Squads:

U Mumba Predicted Squad: Ashish, Suman Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay, Vinay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Surinder Singh, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Rahul Prince, Kiran, Laxman, Magar Harendra Kumar, Satywan, Mohit Gholamabbas, Korouki

Dabang Delhi Squad: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash, Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

Bengaluru Bulls Squad: Vikash Kandola, More G B, Lala Mohar Yadav, Neeraj Narwal, Harmanjit Singh, Bharat, Nageshor Tharu, Mahender Singh (c), Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Sudhakar Krishant, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Naik, Aman, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Sachin Narwal, Rahul Khatik

Telugu Titans Squad: Abhishek Singh, Siddharth, Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay, Aman Kadian, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Nitin, Mohit, Mohit Pahal, Muhammed Shihas S, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K. Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder

Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad: Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Bhavani Rajput, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Deepak, Woosan KO, Lucky Sharma, Reza Mirbagheri, Nitin Chandel, Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

UP Yoddhas Squad: Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, Rathan K James, Namaba Kamweti, Gulveer Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Durgesh Kumar, Aman, Rohit Tomar, Mahipa,l Abozar Mohajer, Mighani Babu, Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Gurdeep, Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar

