Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The defending champions Dabang Delhi will be back in action to turn their recent slump in form when they clash against the UP Yoddhas in the Pro Kabbadi League on Wednesday. The two teams will want to secure a win at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

Delhi roared to the top of the table in the Bengaluru leg, trouncing any team that came their way. But their campaign has derailed after a string of substandard performances. The champions are struggling to win in the Pune leg and their recent loss, by 25 points, against the Jaipur Pink Panthers added insult to injury. They are still very much in contention for the playoffs, but the Naveen Kumar-led side will have to get back to winning ways.

UP Yoddhas, on the other hand, are gradually regaining their rhythm and are currently ranked seventh in the table. Pardeep Narwal and company, on the other hand, made a fantastic comeback in the tournament, winning two straight games against the Telugu Titans and the Haryana Steelers.

It will be intriguing to see how Naveen performs in this match, as he is the man to watch out for. Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal from UP Yoddhas will be key players as well. Given their current form, the UP Yoddhas are the favourites to win the match.

Ahead of the PKL match between Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the PKL 2022-23 match between Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddhas be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddhas will take place on November 16, Wednesday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas be played?

The PKL match between Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddhas will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas begin?

The PKL match between Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddhas will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas PKL match?

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas PKL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas PKL match?

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas PKL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas Possible line-up:

Dabang Delhi Predicted Starting Line-up: Naveen Kumar (c), Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Vijay Malik, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Vijay Kumar

UP Yoddhas Predicted Starting Line-up: Pardeep Narwal (c), Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill

