Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA Western Conference Semifinals 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Top-seeded Phoenix Suns started the Western Conference semifinals on a promising note after securing two victories in the first two games against Dallas Mavericks. Game 3 is scheduled to be played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday.

In Game 1, Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (45 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists) produced a stellar display and turned out to be the highest scorer of the game. But eventually, his efforts proved to be inconsequential as his side had to endure a 121-114 defeat.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

In the second game, the Slovenian guard continued his stunning form as he registered 35 points to once again become the highest scorer of the match. But Suns won again thanks to Devin Booker (30 points) and Chris Paul (28 points).

Ahead of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals 2022 match between Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns; here is all you need to know:

What date NBA Western Conference Semifinals 2022 match between Dallas Mavericks (DAL) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) will be played?

The NBA Western Conference Semifinals 2022 match between Dallas Mavericks (DAL) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) will take place on May 7, Saturday.

Where will the NBA Western Conference Semifinals 2022 match Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) be played?

The match between Dallas Mavericks (DAL) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) will be played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

What time will the NBA Western Conference Semifinals 2022 match Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) begin?

Advertisement

The match between Dallas Mavericks (DAL) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) will begin at 7:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) match?

Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) match?

Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks (DAL) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) Possible Starting XI:

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Reggie Bullock, F-Dorian Finney-Smith, C-Dwight Powell, G-Luka Doncic, G- Jalen Brunson

Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Mikal Bridges F-Jae Crowder, C-Deandre Ayton, G-Devin Booker, G- Chris Paul

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.