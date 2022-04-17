Danish Open: Tanish George Mathew Finishes 4th in 200m Freestyle, Shakthi Balakrishnan 7th in 200m Butterfly

India’s Tanish George Mathew finished fourth in men’s 200m freestyle ‘A’ final at the Danish Open in Copenhagen, Denamrk.

The Bengaluru swimmer clocked 1:51.38s, 0.19s shy of his personal best time, to finish fourth among eight swimmers in the ‘A’ final.

In the preliminary round, Tanish had finished fifth with a timing of 1:52.87s to qualify for the final.

Shakthi Balakrishnan bettered her personal best time to finish seventh in the ‘A’ final of the women’s 200m butterfly.

Shakthi stopped the clock at 2:23:08s in the final, shaving off 1.12s from her heats’ time.

The top eight swimmers in the heats qualified for the ‘A’ final, the next eight for the ‘B’ followed by the ‘C’ final.

Vedaant Madhavan continued his good run as he topped the men’s 200m freestyle ‘C’ final.

The 16-year-old, who had won the silver medal in the 1500m freestyle event on Friday, bettered his personal best time by 1:45s as he clocked 1:54.50s. He finished 12th overall.

India bagged two medals at the meet with Sajan Prakash clinching the gold in the 200m butterfly and Vedaant bagging the silver in the 1500m freestyle event on day one.

