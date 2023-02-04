Davis Cup, India vs Denmark: Soulful National Anthem Rendition Sends Chills Down the Spine |WATCH

Denmark lead India in their Davis Cup World Play-off 2-1 after the hosts’ doubles pairing of Holger Rune and Johannes Ingildsen. got the better of the Indian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri 6-2, 6-4 following Rune’s singles victory over Bhambri. India pulled one back through the country’s top player Sumit Nagal as he beat his Danish counterpart August Holmgren 4-6 6-3 6-4 at the fixture venue in Hillerod, Denmark.

ALSO READ| Time and Not Next Gen Catching up With Tennis’ Big Three

But, ahead of the fixture, a heartfelt rendition of the Indian national anthem played on a violin sent chills down the spine of every person in the stadium and folks tuning into the game on the telly as the court reverberated with the tremendous impact the anthem tends to have on those affiliated to the land from the Indian subcontinent.

Advertisement

The video broadcasters did a splendid job of switching between panned shots of the violinist rendering his wholehearted version of the hymn, the players who stood like time had frozen out ahead of the encounter, with laser-like focus in their eyes and the quintessential shot of the Indian tricolour displayed in all its glory in the Scandinavian nation.

ALSO READ| Davis Cup India vs Denmark: Sumit Nagal Wins after Yuki Bhambri’s Defeat to Holger Rune

India began the fixture with a loss though as Yuki Bahmbri went down to Dane Holger Rune, who is ranked as high as ninth in the latest ATP rankings, in straight sets losing 6-2 6-2 to give the home side an early advantage in front of adoring fans of the teenager.

Advertisement

However, Nagal levelled out the tie with his sensational win over Holmgren in the second matchup.

A round of reverse singles is to follow the doubles matchup as Bhambri will be pitted against Holmgren, while Nagal will be tasked with the arduous task of going up against the dangerous Rune, who is steadily making a name for himself on the tour despite his tender age.

Read all the Latest Sports News here