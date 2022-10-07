DD vs UMU Dream11 Team Prediction: Dabbang Delhi vs U Mumba, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for DD vs UMU Pro Kabbadi League 2022, DD vs UMU Match 1, October 7, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, 7:30 pm IST

The ninth edition of the Pro Kabbadi League will commence on Friday, October 7, and the defending champions Dabbang Delhi will clash against U Mumba in the opening match of the tournament.

U Mumba will aim to make amends for the dismal season they had in the last edition. The 2015 champions missed out on a playoff berth due to a spate of inconsistent performances. They were forced to settle for a tenth-place finish and will be desperate to do better this time around.

Dabbang Delhi were phenomenal in last year’s Pro Kabbadi League and reigned supreme both in the group stages and in the playoffs. They will be looking to continue their rich vein of form and defend their title this year.

Ahead of the match between Dabbang Delhi and U Mumba, here is everything you need to know:

DD VS UMU Telecast

The match between Dabbang Delhi and U Mumba will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

DD VS UMU Live Streaming

The match between Dabbang Delhi and U Mumba will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

DD VS UMU Match Details

The DD vs UMU match will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, October 7, at 7:30 pm IST.

DD VS UMU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Naveen Kumar

Vice-Captain: Guman Singh

Suggested Playing XI for DD VS UMU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Surinder Singh, Rinku

All-Rounders: Tejas Patil

Raiders: Guman Singh, Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik

Dabbang Delhi and U Mumba Possible Starting Line-up:

Dabbang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Tejas Patil, Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Monu, Anil Kumar, Ashu Malik

U Mumba: Guman Singh, Ashish, Kiran Magar, Surinder Singh, Rinku, Harendra Kumar, Rahul Sethpal

