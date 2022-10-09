DEL vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction: Dabbang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for DEL vs GUJ Pro Kabbadi League 2022, DEL vs GUJ Match 11, October 10, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, 8:30 pm IST

The eleventh match of the Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 will pit the defending champions Dabbang Delhi against the Gujarat Giants. The enthralling encounter will take place on Monday, October 10, in Bengaluru.
Dabbang Delhi dominated the Pro Kabbadi League last season, winning both the group rounds and the playoffs. They have yet again started on a strong note after trouncing U Mumba in their tournament opener. Star raider Naveen Kumar was in excellent form and executed a series of spectacular raids. He was backed by some outstanding defending by Vishal and Sandeep Dhull.
Two-time champions Gujarat Giants will aim to lay hands on their third title. This season, the Giants will be led by a seasoned raiding trio of Mahendra Rajput, Chandran Ranjit, and Rohit Kumar. When in form, any of the aforementioned raiders can take the game away from the opponent. The Delhi defence up against the Gujarat raiders will be a treat to watch on Monday.
Ahead of the match between Dabbang Delhi and Gujarat Giants; here is everything you need to know:
DEL VS GUJ Telecast
The match between Dabbang Delhi and Gujarat Giants will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.
DEL VS GUJ Live Streaming
The match between Dabbang Delhi and Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
DEL VS GUJ Match Details
The DEL vs GUJ match will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, October 10, at 8:30 pm IST.
DEL VS GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Naveen Kumar
Vice-Captain: Chandran Ranjit
Suggested Playing XI for DEL VS GUJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Kandola
All-Rounders: Tejas Patil, Pardeep Kumar
Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Mahendra Rajput, Chandran Ranjit
Dabbang Delhi and Gujarat Giants Possible Starting Line-up:
Dabbang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Tejas Patil, Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Monu, Anil Kumar, Ashu Malik
Gujarat Giants: Sandeep Kandola, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Sangroya, Mahendra Rajput, Chandran Ranjit
