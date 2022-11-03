DEL vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's PKL 2022-23 DEL vs JAI Match, November 4, Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune 8:30 pm IST

Dabang Delhi KC kicked off the title defence on a terrific note after winning their first five matches in the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. However, Dabang Delhi’s sensational run did not last for long. The defending champions suffered their first defeat of the season after they were outclassed by Patna Pirates last month.

The shocking defeat at the hands of Patna Pirates marked just the beginning of Dabang Delhi’s downfall. Dabang Delhi failed to register a win in their next four matches.

Dabang Delhi now aim to end a dismal five-match winless run as they are set to play against Jaipur Pink Panthers on Friday. The Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers is scheduled to be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

After claiming 29 points from 10 matches, Dabang Delhi currently find themselves in the third spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Jaipur Punk Panthers, on the other hand, will look to end their three-match winless streak on Friday. Fourth-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers have till now bagged 27 points from nine matches in this season’s Pro Kabaddi League.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi KC and Jaipur Pink Panthers, here is everything you need to know:

DEL vs JAI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League match

DEL vs JAI Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi KC and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

DEL vs JAI Match Details

The Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune on Friday, November 4, at 8:30 pm IST.

DEL vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Naveen Kumar

Vice-Captain: Sunil Kumar

Suggested Playing XI for DEL vs JAI Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Ankush

All-rounders: Reza Mirbagheri, Ashu Malik

Raiders: Bhavani Rajput, Naveen Kumar

Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Possible Starting line-up:

Dabang Delhi KC Predicted Starting Line-up: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Anil Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Vijay Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Bhavani Rajput, V Ajith, Nitin Chandel, Ankush

