Delhi Court Frames Murder Charges Against Wrestler Sushil Kumar in Sagar Dhankar's Case

Olympian Sushil Kumar to face trial in junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar’s murder case. A Delhi court framed charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and other sections including criminal conspiracy against Kumar & 17 others involved in the case. The Delhi court has also framed charges against two absconding accused.

The murder case dates back to 2021 when Kumar and Dhankar indulged in an ugly brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium that unfortunately led to latter’s death. The Delhi Police said in its charge sheet in the murder case that Kumar wanted to “establish supremacy" among younger wrestlers and that’s how the former junior national wrestling champion got killed.

Allegedly, Kumar and his associates assaulted 23-year-old wrestler Dhankar, his friend Sonu and three others at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. Later, Dhankar succumbed to his injuries.

According to police investigation, the deceased 23-year-old wrestler used to earlier live in the flat in Model Town which was owned by Kumar. The two wrestlers had an ongoing dispute over the rent of the flat which snowballed into a fatal brawl after Dhankar abused Kumar.

The matter then further escalated when Dhankar and Sonu showed initial reluctance to vacate Kumar’s flat and did “murmurs" in the stadium that Kumar was scared of the duo and couldn’t withstand them.

After the murder, Kumar was on the run for over a fortnight. He went underground, however Delhi Police managed to arrest him from Mundka.

On May 18 last year, Kumar had approached Delhi’s Rohini court seeking protection from arrest, claiming that the probe against him was biased and that no injuries caused to the victim were attributable to him. However, the court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea, saying he was “prima facie the main conspirator" and allegations against him were serious in nature.

In the bail plea, Sushil Kumar mentioned that the police had presented a “false and guilty image" of him and gave false information to the media to wrongfully establish a connection between him and renowned gangsters.

While on the other side, the Delhi Police in March this year opposed Kumar’s bail petition in Delhi High Court, saying witnesses in the case were terrified of the wrestler and his associates, so much so that one of them had moved the court seeking protection.

