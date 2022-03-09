Delhi Divas Beat Kochi Stars to Win Round 1 of 3BL Women's League

Delhi Divas emerged victorious in Round 1 of the 3×3 Pro Basketball women’s League after beating defending champions Kochi Stars 15-7 in the final on Wednesday.

The senior national women’s team player Raspreet Sidhu was leading the Delhi Divas while the 6 feet 1-inch national women’s basketball player Stephy Nixon captained Kochi Stars.

Braving the strong afternoon sun, Delhi Divas led from start to finish against Kochi Stars to be crowned champions in Round 1.This was a terrific revenge victory for the Divas, who had lost against defending champions Kochi in the earlier pool stages in a tight overtime game.

Despite an ankle injury suffered by Tavleen Bhandal, Delhi maintained its momentum to keep increasing its lead. Delhi’s defence was particularly top notch against Kochi, restricting them to just 7 points.

Divas were served by the inspirational play of captain Sidhu, who has also been a star player on the Indian national women’s team. For her consistent performances throughout the day, Sidhu was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for Round 1.

“It’s amazing we are coming here after two years," said Raspreet Sidhu after the win.

3BL, the only 3X3 Professional Basketball League in India, is backed by the Basketball Federation of India and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) tipped off their third season on Tuesday and having participation of top national and international men’s and women’s 3X3 basketball players.

Women’s League, Round 1 Results:

Finals

Delhi Divas beat Kochi Stars 15-7

Semifinals

Delhi Divas beat Ludhiana Queens 13-10

Kochi Stars beat Pune Panthers 12-8

League Rounds

Pool A

Ludhiana Queens beat Pune Panthers 21-17

Ludhiana Queens beat Coimbatore Spunkies 13-12

Pune Panthers beat Coimbatore Spunkies 16-14

Pool B

Delhi Divas beat Jaipur Regals 21-4

Kochi Stars beat Delhi Divas 19-17 [Overtime]

Kochi Stars beat Jaipur Regals 13-12

