'Demonstrated Great Resilience And Determination': PM Narendra Modi Hails Gururaja Poojary For Bagging Bronze Medal

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Gururaja Poojary for claiming bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Gururaja showed grit and determination in the Men’s 61kg weightlifting event on Saturday to become India’s second medalist in the ongoing CWG.

PM Modi was impressed with Gururaja’s performance and said that the 30-year-old demonstrated great resilience and determination during the competition.

“Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey," PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

Gururaja, a sliver medallist at the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast, lifted a total of 269kg (118kg+151kg) in Birmingham to finish in the third place.

Malaysia’s Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg (127+158). Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea bagged the silver with a total lift of 273kg (121+152).

It was India’s second medal at the ongoing edition of the Games after Sanket Sagar won a silver in the men’s 55kg category.

After lifting 118kg in the snatch round, Gururaja started the clean and jerk round with a 144kg lift and followed it up with 148kg in the second attempt. While he broke his personal best record to lift 151kg in third attempt to seal the medal for India. His total aggregated lift was 269kg.

The 30-year-old belongs to Udupi, Karnataka and hails from a modest background. He started Weightlifting during his college days in the year 2010. In the year 2015, he joined the Air Force. He was on-boarded in the Indian National Camp in 2016.

Earlier, PM Modi hailed Sargar for his silver medal and termed his performance as ‘exceptional’ after the 21-year-old ended up badly hurting his elbow while going for a second attempt in clean and jerk. Despite the pain, Sargar surprised everyone by going for the third and final attempt but ended up aggravating the injury.

“Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours," Modi tweeted on Saturday.

