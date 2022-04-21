Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 playoffs Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After facing two back-to-back defeats in the NBA playoffs against Golden State Warriors, the Denver Nuggets will aim for nothing less than a victory in the third game of the series scheduled to be played on April 22.

In the Game 1 of the playoffs, Golden State Warriors had secured 123-107 win against Denver Nuggets. For Warriors, guard Jordan Poole turned out to be the highest scorer of the match after claiming 30 points in the game.

On the other hand, for Nuggets, MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic produced a superb show as he scored 25 points and claimed 10 rebounds and six assists in the Game 1 against Warriors. Jokic was well supported by guard Will Barton as the 31-year-old scored 24 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

In the next game, there was no change in the outcome as Warriors registered 126-106 victory. Stephen Curry came off the bench to score 34 points along with three rebounds and four assists. Poole carried on his stunning form as he registered 29 points, five rebounds and eight assists to secure victory for his side.

Nuggets will undoubtedly need to improve their performance in the third game when the playoffs move to Colorado.

What date NBA 2022 playoff match between Denver Nuggets (DEN) and Golden State Warriors (GSW) will be played?

The NBA 2022 playoff match between Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors will take place on April 22, Friday.

Where will the NBA 2022 playoff match Denver Nuggets (DEN) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) be played?

The match between Denver Nuggets (DEN) and Golden State Warriors (GSW) will be played at the Ball Arena in Denver.

What time will the NBA 2022 match between Denver Nuggets (DEN) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) begin?

The match between Denver Nuggets (DEN) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Denver Nuggets (DEN) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) match?

Denver Nuggets (DEN) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) match will be televised on Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Denver Nuggets (DEN) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) match?

Denver Nuggets (DEN) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Denver Nuggets (DEN) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) Possible Staring XI:

Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Aaron Gordon, F- Jeff Green, C- Nikola Jokic, G- Will Barton, G- Monte Morris

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Andre Wiggins, F- Draymond Green, C- Kevon Looney, G- Klay Thompson, G- Jordan Thompson

