Depicts Ignoble Mentality: Kiren Rijiju Condemns Siddharth's 'Sexist' Tweet Aimed at Saina Nehwal

Tamil actor Siddharth landed in a soup following his for his ‘sexist’, ‘derogatory’ tweet aimed at ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal. On January 5, Nehwal had Tweeted, “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi." which was in reference to Narendra Modi’s ‘security breach’ in Punjab, where protesters blocked a route and forced the Prime Minister’s convoy to spend about 15-20 minutes on a flyover.

Reacting to this tweet, Siddharth wrote, “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna."

Advertisement

Now, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit out at the Rang De Basanti actor. Rijiju took to Twitter and wrote, India is proud of @NSaina for her outstanding contributions in making India a sporting powerhouse. She is a steadfast patriot besides being an Olympic medalist. Making a cheap comment on such an icon personality depicts a person’s ignoble mentality."

On Monday, Saina Nehwal responded to Siddharth and said, the actor could have used better words.

Speaking to News18.com, she said, “Ya I’m not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter n u remain noticed with such words n comments."

After facing flak for his derogatory remark, Siddharth shared another tweet and clarified his stance. He wrote, “COCK & BULL" That’s the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period."

Advertisement

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma also condemned Siddharth for his actions. “This man needs a needs or two. Why this person’s account still exists? Taking it up with concerned Police," she tweeted.

Rekha Sharma also wrote to Maharashtra DGP requesting them to file a case on Siddharth.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.