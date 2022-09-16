Did You Know Roger Federer is The Only Tennis Player to Earn 1 Billion USD

Tennis legend Roger Federer has announced his retirement at age of 41 after the Laver Cup in London next week, drawing curtains to one of the greatest sporting careers. Federer has secured 20 Grand Slam championships in his illustrious career and is only behind Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in the all-time list of Grand Slam title holders.

The Swiss champ is one of the highest-paid sportsmen in recent history and has won countless awards and prize money on the court. Federer has won an astounding $131 million in official prize money and when it comes to generating revenue off the court, he is well ahead of his peers and opponents.

Forbes had earlier reported that Federer had minted around $1 billion (including taxes and agent fees) in his glittering career through endorsements and other business ventures. The report stated that Federer earned $90 million in annual off-court earnings and had surpassed the $1 billion mark, joining an elite list of sportsmen that includes the likes of Tiger Woods, LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, Floyd Mayweather, and Lionel Messi.

Advertisement

Federer became the highest-paid athlete in 2020, earning a total of $106.3 million. He then dropped to the seventh position on the charts of the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2022 as he only managed to secure $700,000 in prize money at the time.

The tennis ace has been the highest-paid tennis player for the past 17 years. His lifetime earnings are estimated to be a staggering $1.1 billion before taxes and agency fees. The astounding sum ($1.1 billion) exceeds the lifetime earnings of Nadal’s $500 million and Djokovic’s $470 million.

During his prime, Federer used to earn around $2 million per event to feature in exhibitions and tournaments. He has received several sponsorships, endorsements, and appearance fees at tournaments and exorbitant exhibition events all around the world. Federer’s achievement in this area has been equally spectacular as his accomplishment on the court.

Advertisement

The legend revealed in his retirement statement that he will not partake in any Grand Slams or ATP tours but will continue to play more tennis around the world.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here