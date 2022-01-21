Didn't Mean to Make Everyone So Sad, Trying to Win Some Trophies Before I Stop: Sania Mirza Opens Up on Retirement

>Sania Mirza had announced on Wednesday that 2022 will be her final season on the WTA tour. The >announcement came after her first-round loss in women’s doubles at the Australian Open.

On Thursday, Sania Mirza paired up with American Rajeev Ram to advance to the Australian Open second round mixed doubles event after beating Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic and Nikola Cacic. The unseeded duo of Mirza and Ram, both former Grand Slam champions, won 6-3, 7-6(3) in the first-round match that lasted 69 minutes.

After the match when Sania was asked about what her plans were for the rest of the year, she said retirement is something she is looking forward to.

Advertisement

“I’m looking forward to this last season. But I am looking forward to, you know, being at home not living our suitcase for a change and yeah, just living a normal life, whatever that is," Sania Mirza told the Sony Network on the Extra Serve show.

“But, you know, I hope that I can finish the season and my body is healthy enough to play. The level is not an issue. It’s just about my body and the travel and stuff," she added.

Sania said she hopes to win a few more trophies before she retires and asked for forgiveness from her fans for making the decision.

“So I’m so looking forward to the season as a long year. We’re only in January and everybody got really emotional yesterday and made me emotional as well. I didn’t mean it. India, I didn’t mean it. I didn’t mean to make everyone so sad. But yeah, I am looking forward to actually trying to win some trophies before I stop," she said.

Advertisement

Earlier, Saina Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok had made the first-round exit from the women’s doubles event.

Sania is a former world No. 1 in doubles and had a career-best ranking of 27 in singles. She is currently ranked 68th in the world.

Mirza, the first Indian woman to win a Grand Slam, has won Majors in doubles along with medals at Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. Her last Slam came at the 2016 Australian Open with Martina Hingis.

Advertisement

The Indian has not played on the WTA tour as regularly in the last few years, first due to her maternity break in 2018 and then due to the pandemic right after her comeback in 2020. Her last title came in September 2021, when she won her 43rd doubles trophy at the Ostrava Open with Shuai Zhang.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.