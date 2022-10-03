'Do You Want War?': Connor McGregor Takes Swipe at Michael Bisping

Former UFC champion Connor McGregor has found himself back in the headlines but unfortunately for all the wrong reasons.

McGregor, in an ugly exchange of words, threatened ex-middleweight title winner Michael Bisping to take part in a fight. The heated verbal confrontation between McGregor and Bisping has been going on over the past few years. McGregor restarted the argument recently after taking a dig at Bisping’s acting career.

McGregor, in a now-deleted tweet, called other fighters trying to enter the world of acting “little twerps" and directly lashed out at Bisping.

“All these little twerps wannabe actors now. Little twerps, There’s Only One Mac Daddy. Bad to the bone but with a good heart. Action with Jake [Gyllenhaal] or rom-com with Sarah Jessica [Parker]. Bisping, remember that show you were in. Yeah, me neither," McGregor wrote.

Bisping, in his response, urged McGregor to bolster his security when the pair face each other at the next UFC encounter. McGregor did not take too much to respond and accepted Bisping’s invitation straightaway. However, the Irish fighter’s voice note was promptly removed. A report published by Mirror claims that a fan recorded the voice note and shared it again.

“Do you want to go to war, man, yeah? Do you want to go to f***ing war? I’ll go to war with you, yeah. Security you little sausage of a thing, I’ll have security set you up, where do you stay when you’re in Vegas again, pal? Little Apex f**** pad," McGregor reportedly asked Bisping.

McGregor was recently spotted working on his Hollywood debut in the Dominican Republic. He is filming the remake of Road House along with Jake Gyllenhaal.

McGregor was last seen in action against Dustin Poirier at the UFC 264 back in July 2021. The match did not turn out to be a memorable one for McGregor as he had to concede a heartbreaking defeat in the contest. Poirier had outclassed McGregor by TKO in the first round.

McGregor had managed to get the better of Poirier at the UFC 178 with a first-round KO in 2014. However, Poirier secured his revenge at UFC 257 in January 2021.

