Dominic Thiem Tumbles Out in First Round of Estoril Open

Tennis star Dominic Thiem (AP)
Dominic Thiem lost 6-3, 7-6 (11/9) to Benjamin Bonzi in the first round of the Estoril Open

AFP
Updated: April 27, 2022, 07:07 IST

Dominic Thiem suffered another first-round exit at the Estoril Open on Tuesday, losing in straight sets to France’s Benjamin Bonzi as he continues his comeback from a long injury lay-off.

The Austrian former world number three lost 6-3, 7-6 (11/9) to the 58th-ranked Bonzi on the clay in Portugal.

Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion, was beaten in the first round of the Serbia Open last week in his first tour-level match in 10 months.

The 28-year-old had been sidelined with a wrist injury suffered in a grass court tournament in Marbella in June last year. He has fallen to 93 in the rankings.

Results from the ATP tournament in Estoril:

1st rd

Carlos Taberner (ESP) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA) 6-3, 6-4

Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-3, 7-6 (11/9)

Sebastian Korda (USA x8) bt Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 6-2, 6-4

Richard Gasquet (FRA) bt Tommy Paul (USA x7) 7-5, 6-2

Hugo Dellien (BOL) bt Jiri Vesely (CZE) 6-3, 6-3

Sebastian Baez (ARG) bt Joao Sousa (POR) 6-1, 6-3

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP x6) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Pablo Cuevas (URU) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4)

first published: April 27, 2022, 07:07 IST