Don't Believe Homophobia is Ingrained in Polynesian Culture: Polynesian Leader Slams Players for Boycotting Pride Jersey

Seven players from the National Rugby League (NRL) in Australia will reportedly boycott a crucial match due to their team’s decision to wear a jersey representing the pride colours.

The Sea Eagles had earlier revealed their kit specially designed for the match against Roosters and became the first team in the competition ever to don a kit that promotes LGBT inclusivity in the sport.

According to sources, seven members of the team namely Josh Aloiai, Josh Schuster, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolu Koula, and Toafofoa Sipley, have opted not to take the field in protest of the club’s decision. The players justified the boycott on cultural and religious grounds and stated that they were not consulted by the club’s officials before taking such a decision.

The players have received severe backlash as the match on Thursday (July 28) is a crucial fixture for the Sea Eagles in order to qualify for the NRL finals.

Polynesian leader and former Rugby player, Frank Puletua also lashed out at the players and asked them to rethink their culture.

“I don’t believe homophobia is ingrained in Polynesian culture and it’s not something that is intrinsic in Pacific culture, put it that way. We actually have a strong gay element in Polynesian communities. That’s where the irony and disappointment is for me" Puletua said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

Puletua expressed his disappointment at the seven Manly players shunning the jersey; the majority of whom he claims are Polynesian.

“I am a strong supporter of people having a view and being able to share that view, but when it affects a certain subset of our community and society, that’s when it spills over to the point where there must be more education and community support," he added.

The 44-year-old put his hand up to educate the seven players and the world. He urged that we must all “embrace diversity" and asked other NRL teams to produce pride kits to encourage the LGBTQIA+ community and let them know that they are included and seen.

