'Don't Support Their Story about My Life': Mike Tyson Lambasts Hulu's New Series

Mike Tyson has expressed his anger over Hulu’s new series based on his illustrious career. The highly-anticipated series ‘Mike’ is set to premiere on Hulu on August 25. The series found itself in the headlines but unfortunately for all the wrong reasons. Tyson has lambasted the American video streaming platform for depicting his career without any prior permission. The legendary boxer expressed his displeasure on social media.

In his latest Instagram post, Tyson wrote, “Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives, I’m just a n****r they can sell on the block."

“Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master. They stole my story and didn’t pay me," Tyson wrote.

Previously, Tyson alleged that Hulu had attempted to pay UFC president Dana White to promote the series. Tyson also mentioned that Hulu, the Walt Disney-owned streaming service company, did not offer him a single penny.

“Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother Dana White millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honours friendship and treating people with dignity. I’ll never forget what he did for me, just like I’ll never forget what Hulu stole from me," Tyson wrote in the caption posting a photo of himself and White.

Actor Trevante Rhodes, who portrayed Tyson in the series, wrote that he honoured Tyson in his own style and at the end of the day, perspective is everything.

The first two episodes of the series are set to be released on August 25. The remaining six episodes will come out on a weekly basis.

Tyson had made a return to the boxing ring back in 2020. Although, the much-anticipated game between Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. resulted in a draw. The 56-year-old r was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame back in 2011.

