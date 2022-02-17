Borussia Dortmund City vs Rangers DOR vs RAN Dream11, DOR vs RAN Dream11 Latest Update, DOR vs RAN Dream11 Win, DOR vs RAN Dream11 App, DOR vs RAN Dream11 2011, DOR vs RAN Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, DOR vs RAN Dream11 Live Streaming

DOR vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Europa League match between Borussia Dortmund City and Rangers:

Heading into Europe League action, Borussia Dortmund host Rangers on Thursday night, from 23:30 PM IST onwards at the Signal Iduna Park in the tournament’s round of 32. This will be the first encounter between the German giants facing the Scottish club. Marco Rose’s side head into the clash as favourites, given the star players in the squad, however, their inconsistency has cost them in the domestic league as in five fixtures played so far, Dortmund have won three and lost two, whereas for Rangers, the Scottish side have won three, lost one and drawn one. Both clubs enter the Europa League with exactly a 3-0 win in their respective leagues recently, making the fixture all the more engrossing. An exciting fixture in Europa League action and fans here can check the DOR vs RAN Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

DOR vs RAN Telecast

The Europa League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

DOR vs RAN Live Streaming

The match between DOR vs RAN is available to be streamed Live on SonyRAN.

DOR vs RAN Match Details

The match between DOR vs RAN will be played on Thursday, February 17, at Signal Iduna Park. The game will start at 23:30 PM (IST).

DOR vs RAN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Marco Reus

Vice-Captain: Aaron Ramsey

DOR vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gregor Kobel

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Filip Helander, Raphael Guerreiro

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Aaron Ramsey

Strikers: Marco Reus, Erling Haaland, Kemar Roofe

Borussia Dortmund City vs Rangers probable XI:

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting line-up: Gregor Kobel (GK), Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Mahmoud Dahoud, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Erling Haaland

Rangers FC Predicted Starting line-up: Jon McLaughlin (GK), Borna Barasic, Filip Helander, James Sands, Mateusz Zukowski, Steven Davis, Amad Diallo, Fashion Sakala, Aaron Ramsey, Scott Wright, Kemar Roofe

