Doubts Over Emma Raducanu's Fitness and Wimbledon Participation After 'Freak' Injury

A question mark hangs over reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu’s participation in her home Grand Slam, Wimbledon, after the British No. 1 retired from her Nottingham Open opener against Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland with an “injury to her left side".

The 19-year-old conceded the match while down 4-3 and a break of serve in the first set, and later said “no idea" when asked whether she would be fit for the grass-court major beginning on June 27, a BBC report said.

“I think I pulled something. (The injury is) an absolute freak. I cannot diagnose myself," Raducanu said, adding, “I will get it checked out."

Advertisement

The report added that Raducanu took a medical timeout early in the first set but even after receiving on-court treatment and a dose of painkillers when the problem persisted, she conceded the match to the world No. 55.

The world No. 11 had also bowed out due to injuries in Guadalajara (February) and Rome (May).

At Roland Garros, she lost in the second round and is yet to win more than two matches in a tournament since her dream run to the title at the US Open last September.

She had reached the Wimbledon fourth round last year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.