'Dreamt to Be The World No. 1,' Says Carlos Alcaraz After Winning US Open 2022 Title

US Open 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz stated that he always dreamt of becoming the top-ranked player in the world. The 19-year-old made the comments after winning the men’s singles title in US Open and clinching the world no. 1 rank after his victory over Norway’s Casper Ruud in the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alcaraz defeated Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 in a match that lasted around three and half hours. After the win, the Spanish tennis star became the youngest World No.1 in the history of the ATP rankings.

His dream came true when he won the title as he said, “This is something I dreamt of, to be the No.1 in the world. I had to work very very hard to win a Grand Slam. It’s tough to talk right now, there are a lot of emotions."

“I tried to work hard with my team, my family. This is something that is really really special for me."

The 19-year old champion credited his win to his parents and the team and mentioned how special the win is for him.

“My mom, she is not here, and my grandfather. I was thinking about them. My family couldn’t come here to watch the final," Alcaraz said.

The match was pretty much levelled at the half-way mark of the third set but then Alcaraz triumphed at the end to lift the trophy.

“I always say that it’s not a time to be tired. In every tournament, you have to give everything on court, you have to give everything you have inside," he added.

Alcaraz starred in the match as he pulled off 14 aces and didn’t let Ruud take much of the upper hand. Also, Alcaraz had a brilliant first serve win percentage of 74.

As far as Ruud is concerned, he lost both his Grand Slam finals this year, first he lost the French Open finals to Rafael Nadal and then the US Open. Similarly, Ons Jabeur, who finished as the runner-up in the women’s singles, she also lost the two Grand Slam finals this year. However, Iga Swiatek played a magnificent game to clinch the US Open 2022 Women Singles title.

