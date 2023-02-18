'Drivers Can Express Their Views In Their Own Space': FIA Clarifies Free Speech Rules After Backlash

Formula One drivers can make political and personal statements "in their own space" this season but face sanctions if they do so during track activities such as podium ceremonies and anthems, the governing FIA said on Friday.

What drivers can say and do has been a major talking point since the International Sporting Code last December was updated to require prior written permission to make or display "political, religious and personal statements or comments".

The move has been heavily criticised by drivers, and rights campaigners.

Britain’s seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has used his platform to highlight racial injustice and challenge human rights abuses, said this week nothing would stop him from speaking out.

McLaren’s Lando Norris suggested the FIA was treating drivers like schoolchildren.

The FIA’s "Guidance on the Principle of Neutrality", published on its website and sent to the 10 Formula One teams on Friday, attempted to set out in practical terms what was allowed.

"Participants can express their views on any political, religious or personal matter before, during and after the international competition, in their own space, and outside the scope of the international competition," it said.

This could be via social media, during media interviews and during the FIA news conference in response to direct questions from accredited journalists.

"On an exceptional and case-by-case basis, the FIA may authorise a participant to make a statement at an international competition that would otherwise be prohibited," it added.

"When expressing their views, participants are expected to respect applicable laws, the FIA’s values, and all other participants."

The FIA said drivers could not make political, religious and/or personal statements during the pre-race parade, anthem and post-race procedures.

It would be up to the stewards to decide, on a case-by-case basis, whether a breach had been committed and a list of potential scenarios had been prepared to help them.

Examples included unapproved statements or comments relating to "any military conflict or political dispute between nations, regions, religions, or communities".

Drivers would be allowed to display religious symbols and ornaments.

An FIA spokesman said the body wanted to "ensure neutrality during key moments across all motor sport competitions, such as podiums, national anthems and official activities ’on the field of play’.

"It does not impose any additional restrictions on individuals expressing their views outside of these times."

The season starts in Bahrain on March 5.

