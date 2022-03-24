Dubai 2022 Para Athletics Grand Prix: Ramudri, Dharambir Set Asian Records, Win 2 Golds for India

Indian long jumper Someswara Rao Ramudri and javelin thrower Mohit clinched gold medals in their individual events at the 2022 World Para Athletics Grand Prix here on Thursday.

Overall, the Indian contingent won six medals on the penultimate day and set two Asian records, thanks to the efforts of Ramudri in long jump men T64 final and paralympian Dharambir in discus wheelchair men F51 final.

In one of the last events of the day, Ramudri came out with a personal best effort — a leap of 6.40m — to take the long jump men T64 gold medal, in the combined T43/44/63/64 final.

Thailand’s Kantinan Khumphong (5.74 m) and Malaysia’s Eddy Bernard (6.20m) finished second and third, respectively.

“This is my international gold medal in long jump. And I am very happy. But during my training in India, I have attained more distance. I will try to improve and do well in the upcoming Asian Para Games," said the 24-year-old, who had finished fourth in the men’s 400m T64 race in Indonesia 2018 Asian Para Games.

Ramudri used to compete in 100m, 200m, 400m races in T64 category before a fracture in his right leg forced him to switch his event to long jump, which he is competing in for the past one year.

In javelin men final F44/46/63/64 finals, Mohit achieved an impressive 54.71m distance in his very first throw which was enough to clinch the gold medal.

Kazakhstan’s Rufat Khabibullin (45.72m) and Nigeria’s Sunday Adebayo (42,55m) took the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

“I am very happy to take the gold here. Though I think I could have done better given the conditions. I want to win more medals for India," said Mohit.

Second medal for Dharambir

Meanwhile, paralympian Dharambir claimed his second silver medal in the Championships, this time in discus wheelchair men final F51 where he attained a distance of 10.93m.

Algeria’s Mohamed Berrahal (12,29m) took the gold, as Dharambir’s fellow thrower Ajitkumar Amrutla Panchal claimed the bronze in F52 category with a throw of 18.57m.

In women’s track events, Jayanti Behera claimed the silver medal in 200m women final T46/47 clocking 26.94s, finishing behind USA’s Brittni Mason (26.08s).

Ishwari Nishad also took second place with a timing of 1:25.50 in 400m women’s final T11. Kenya’s Nancy Chelangat Koech secured the top position clocking 1:04.25.

The Championships kicked off the World Para Athletics’ Grand Prix season with around 500 para-athletes from 43 nations in action at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds this week.

