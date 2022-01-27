Duty to Teach Students as Long as I am Alive: Padma Shri Shankarnarayana Menon

Being recognised by the Government of India and getting the Padma Shri award has not changed the daily routine of 93-year-old kalaripayattu exponent Shankarnarayana Menon. Even after getting the prestigious award, he woke up at 5am just like always, had a bath in the family pond, offered prayers and made his way to the kalari arena to begin another lesson for his students.

Shankarnarayana is the most senior member, among the ones alive, of the Mudavangattil family that runs the kalari. Now, he mostly gives oral commands and the physical training is done by his sons Krishnadas Gurukkal, Rajeev Gurukkal and Dineshan Gurukkal and daughter Nirmala Gurukkal.

“I am obviously glad that the Government has recognised me. But it’s not the end. I will continue teaching students as long as I am alive. It’s my duty," he said to Indian Express.

However, Menon said he can still perform a lot of moves “without breaking a bone or pulling a muscle."

“I have been practising those moves since I was seven, so it has become a part of me, like my mind. I feel I need to finetune some of the steps," he said.

Menon’s son Krishnadas described that in kalari, they don’t look to build big muscles like wrestlers but compact muscles that allow flexibility. “My father had a perfect kalaripayattu physique and, in his prime, was known for his dexterous moves," he said.

Kalari was massive back in the days of princely states. But with time, modern martial arts forms like karate and kung-fu came into being and kalari’s charm took a back seat.

Menon never gave up though and didn’t think of quitting. “Neither did he dilute his teaching nor make it expensive. Whatever the student could afford, is his guiding principle," Krishnadas shared.

Menon and his family has travelled overseas quite a bit to promote kalaripayattu, opening new Vallabhatta centres in the UK, US, France, Belgium and Sri Lanka. Currently, Vallabhatta Kalari trains over 5,000 people in 17 branches around the world. “I’m happy to see more people practice kalaripayattu through our branches. It was my dream," he said.

As a tradition they only permit their students to open branches elsewhere.

Menon has won the Kerala Folklore Akademi award for his contributions to kalaripayattu. Kalamandalam also honoured him at the age of 60.

His sons also help in the shooting of kalaripayattu scenes in movies. “We worked in the Mammooty-starrer Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Mohanlal’s Aaraam Thampuran. Currently, we are training actor Lakshmi Manchu to shoot kalaripayattu scenes for Mohanlal’s upcoming movie Monster," said his son and president of Kerala Kalaripayattu Association Krishnadas said.

