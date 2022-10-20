'Earth is Flat': UFC Fighter Bryce Mitchell Slams Joe Rogan, Peddles Bizarre Beliefs

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell has challenged Joe Rogan to prove that earth is flat. Recently, a famous podcaster made fun of people who believe that Earth is flat. Bryce Mitchell took offence at Joe Rogan’s comments and responded on his Instagram account. Known as Thug Nasty, Bryce Mitchell stated that both he and his mother believe that the Earth is flat. The Arkansas native also claimed that the planet earth is static, and that it is the sun and stars that “rotate around us."

Even more, bizarrely, Mitchell claimed that gravity doesn’t exist and that it is the density of an object that causes it to fall. Mitchell also dismissed the Big Bang Theory as a lie perpetrated by the scientific community and took aim at famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson for spewing ‘lies’ to the community.

In his fiery response to Joe Rogan, Bryce Mitchell revealed that he has evidence to back up his claims.

Bryce Mitchell said, “They are trying to feed you these lies to make you think that science is right, and that God did not create the universe, the Big Bang did, okay? I used to be an atheist, I used to believe that the universe was created by the Big Bang, I used to believe all that cr*p from Neil DeGrasse Tyson, okay? And, I’m just so sick and tired of hearing your cr*p, Joe, about flat-Earthers being stupid. Boy, I will smoke you in a debate."

Bryce Mitchell has grabbed the headlines with his controversial opinions in the past as well. During his post-fight press conference at UFC 272, Mitchell had labelled the US Federal Reserve as a corrupt institution.

The 28-year-old has also previously condemned Covid-19 mask mandates. It will be interesting to see how Joe Rogan responds to Mitchell’s attack. Rogan is not known to hold back his opinions. Rogan has cultivated a huge fan base due to his bold demeanour and political incorrectness.

