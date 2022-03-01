Edge Mauls AJ Styles After he Answers WrestleMania Challenge, United States Title Match Pits Damian Priest Against Finn Balor

At the February 28 event of Monday Night RAW, the show witnessed the continuation of Edge’s “open challenge" for WrestleMania 38. As the Rated-R Superstar demanded someone to step up to his challenge for the upcoming PPV, AJ Styles answered the call but paid a heavy price.

Elsewhere on the show, Damian Priest too had issued an open challenge for his United States Championship last week and Finn Balor showed up for the challenge this week.

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins continued their rivalry with the Alpha Academy, whereas the pair of Akira Tozawa and Tamina took on Dana Brooke and Reggie, all that and much more.

Here is a recap of events at WWE RAW, February 28:

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis Dozovic): Owens and Rollins won the spontaneous match when the latter’s Blackout stomp on Table gave them a pinfall victory. The match came about after a show-opening segment of Kevin Owens Show. KO introduced Seth Rollins as his best friend and Raw Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy as guests. But the teams exchanged blows in no time leading to an impromptu match ahead of their triple threat tag team title fight set for WrestleMania.

Omos vs T-Bar: This wasn’t much of a match, as Omos knocked T-BAR off the apron before the bell rang, and dragged him back in the ring. The referee refused to start the match until T-Bar recovered, however, that didn’t last long, as the big man slammed him with a choke bomb for the win.

Becky Lynch, Doudrop, and Nikki ASH vs Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley: On the women’s side of things, all six contestants got a chance to show off their offense. But Bianca Belair whipped Lynch with her braid several times before she scored the victory over Nikki A.S.H with the K.O.D.

Tommaso Ciampa vs Robert Roode: Tommaso Ciampa avenged his loss against Dolph Ziggler due to Robert Roode’s intervention last week on NXT. Ciampa was aggressive right from the onset, he missed a pin for a two-count, followed it with a knee to knock Ziggler off the apron, and rolled Roode up for the win. After the match, The Dirty Dawgs attacked Ciampa and left him lying in the middle of the ring.

Reggie and Dana Brooke vs Tamina and Akira Tozawa: Brooke threw Tamina out of the ring while Reggie finished Tozawa off with a flipping senton for a pinfall victory. After the match, Brooke kissed Reggie and so did the other pair.

Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin) vs The Mysterios (Dominik and Rey Mysterio): The Miz’s distraction allowed Shelton Benjamin to roll up Dominik Mysterio with a flash pin victory.

Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs RK-Bro (Matt Riddle and Randy Orton): After the usual back and forth, Orton tried to get his foot on the bottom rope, but Dawkins prevented it, allowing Ford to get the pin.

United States Championship - Finn Balor vs Damian Priest (C): Both superstars went back and forth in this solid match, with Priest nearly retaining the title. But Balor hit the Coup de Grace for the win to become the new United States champion. After the match, the former champion attacked Balor and slammed him onto the announce table.

Edge mauls AJ Styles: Edge closed the show with a follow-up on his last week’s challenge for WrestleMania 38. He returned to see if someone was willing to step up, and then AJ Styles made his way to the ring and accepted the challenge. Both exchanged words, Edge faked a handshake before kicking him below the belt and continued his attack before leaving the ring. Only to return with a set of chairs, although a bit hesitant, he delivered a pair of Con-Chair-Tos onto a helpless Styles before the show went off the air.

