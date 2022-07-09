Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur are set to make history as they are the first from their countries to take part in a Grand Slam singles final. The Wimbledon women’s singles final between Rybakina and Jabeur will be played on Saturday on the Centre Court at Wimbledon in London.

Rybakina, who started representing Kazakhstan back in 2018, defeated former world No.1 Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinal clash.

Third-seed Tunisian Jabeur, on the other hand, got the better of her good friend Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the last-four stage. With this win, Jabeur became the first woman representing an African nation to qualify for a major final in the Open Era.

Jabeur and Rybakina had previously met each other thrice and the Tunisian managed to win two out of those three encounters.

Ahead of today’s Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur; here is all you need to know:

What date Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will be played?

The Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will take place on July 9, Saturday.

Where will the Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur be played?

The Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will be played on the Centre Court at Wimbledon.

What time will the Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur begin?

The Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur match?

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur?

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

