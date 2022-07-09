Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Final Highlights: Rybakina Beats Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Rybakina, who turned 23 last month, is the youngest woman to win the Wimbledon title since a 21-year-old Petra Kvitova in 2011.

In fact, it will be the fifth edition running that a first-time women’s champion will go through the wood-panelled revolving-doors of the All England Club. Jabeur is looking to become the first Arab woman and the first African woman to win a major tennis tournament. Rybakina was born in Russia but switched nationalities to play for Kazakhstan in 2018.

The fast-paced merry-go-round of champions that has become a feature of the women’s game, with Australian holder Ash Barty not even playing anymore, is in stark contrast to the ‘same old, same old’ of the men’s game at Wimbledon for almost two decades.

Since 2003, only four men — Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray — have lifted the Challenge Cup.

While the Big Four of men’s tennis have become accustomed to setting records pretty much every time they step on court, Saturday’s women’s final will be no less momentous no matter who wins out of Jabeur and Kazakh Rybakina.

Third seed Jabeur, Tunisia’s so-called “Minister of Happiness”, will be out to lift the spirits of an entire continent as she targets becoming the first African woman, as well as the first Arab, to win a Grand Slam title.

Rybakina also believes in the “nothing is impossible” mantra as the Russian-born 23-year-old bids to become the first Kazakh to win a singles major.

The big-hitter struck 144 winners, including 49 aces, as she flattened six opponents, including Grand Slam champions Bianca Andreescu and Simona Halep, to reach the final.

However, rather than being asked about the damage she causes with her destructive serves or her bone-rattling groundstrokes, Rybakina has found herself under the spotlight due to her links with Russia.

With Russian and Belarussian players banned from the grasscourt major following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Rybakina would have been excluded from this year’s Wimbledon had she not switched allegiance to Kazakhstan four years ago.

But as she stands on the cusp of making history for her adopted nation, she has found herself swatting away questions about the country of her birth including: ‘In your heart do you feel Russian still?’ and ‘Do you consider yourself someone who still lives in Moscow or are you based in Kazakhstan?’

