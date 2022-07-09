Home / News / Sports / Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Final Highlights: Rybakina Beats Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Final Highlights: Rybakina Beats Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final, Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Highlights: Elena Rybakina beats Ons Jabeur in a three-set thriller to win her maiden Grand Slam title and make history for Kazakhstan

Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur
London // Updated: July 09, 2022, 21:18 IST
Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final Highlights: Elena Rybakina won the women’s title at Wimbledon by beating Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Rybakina is the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title. She was born in Russia but switched nationalities in 2018. The 17th-seeded Rybakina dropped only two sets in her seven victories at the All England Club. Read More

Jul 09, 2022 20:27 IST

Elena Rybakina Beats Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to Win Wimbledon Women’s Singles Title

She has done it! What a comeback!

Elena Rybakina wins the Wimbledon women’s singles crown after beating Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2!

Jul 09, 2022 20:22 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Rybakina with Another Double Break

Elena Rybakina breaks again and is just one point away now from a Grand Slam as Ons Jabeur is giving it her all but just falling short with luck seemingly having abandoned her!

Elena Rybakina🎾 5-2 Ons Jabeur

Jul 09, 2022 20:19 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Who Have We Here!

Top Gun Tom Cruise!

Jul 09, 2022 20:18 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Rybakina Manages to Hold Serve

Ons Jabeur is getting her touch back with some delectable drops shots and was up 40-0 and a chance to break back but Elena Rybakina fights back to take the point!

Elena Rybakina 4-2 Ons Jabeur🎾

Jul 09, 2022 20:11 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Jabeur Holds Again

Ons Jabeur is not giving in.. not without a fight at least. She holds serve again against Elena Rybakina!

Elena Rybakina🎾 3-2 Ons Jabeur

Jul 09, 2022 20:08 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Rybakina Holds

Elena Rybakina holds serve and looks set to clinch this… Ons Jabeur will need something superhuman to take this from her hands.

Elena Rybakina 3-1 Ons Jabeur🎾

Jul 09, 2022 20:04 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Jabeur Holds

Ons Jabeur holds serve and she is not giving up in this final against Elena Rybakina…

Elena Rybakina🎾 2-1 Ons Jabeur

Jul 09, 2022 20:00 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Rybakina 2-0 Up

Elena Rybakina holds serve after a rather tough fight from Ons Jabeur and looks like she has foundan other gear!

Elena Rybakina 2-0 Ons Jabeur🎾

Jul 09, 2022 19:55 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Rybakina Breaks Early Again

Elena Rybakina picks up where she left off as she breaks the first serve in the decider against Ons Jabeur!

Elena Rybakina🎾 1-0 Ons Jabeur

Jul 09, 2022 19:49 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Rybakina Wins 2nd Set 6-2

That’s that! We need a third set here… Elena Rybakina holds serve at love to take the second set 6-2 against Ons Jabeur!

Jul 09, 2022 19:47 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Jabeur Holds

Ons Jabeur is not one to give up as she fights back from 30-0 to hold serve and deny the inevitable?

Elena Rybakina🎾 5-2 Ons Jabeur

Jul 09, 2022 19:44 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Rybakina 1 Point Away Now

Elena Rybakina is just a point away from bagging the second set after holding serve rather easily, as comapred to her previous serve, with Ons Jabeur looking on helplessly!

Elena Rybakina 5-1 Ons Jabeur🎾

Jul 09, 2022 19:42 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Rybakina Breaks Again

Elena Rybakina gets a double break and all Ons Jabeur can doo is look puzzled… she was cruising just moments before!

Elena Rybakina🎾 4-1 Ons Jabeur

Jul 09, 2022 19:38 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Rybakina Holds

Elena Rybakina is focused now and not joking around as she holds serve after a battle for the point against Ons Jabeur!

Elena Rybakina 3-1 Ons Jabeur🎾

Jul 09, 2022 19:30 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Starry Box

This got us like….

Jul 09, 2022 19:27 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Jabeur Finally Holds

Ons Jabeur holds serve finally in the second set against Elena Rybakina after being shocked a little in the opening exchanges…

Elena Rybakina🎾 2-1 Ons Jabeur

Jul 09, 2022 19:21 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Rybakina Holds Serve

Elena Rybakina is a different player suddenly as Ons Jabeur looked shocked! She holds serve and is two points up in the second set!

Elena Rybakina 2-0 Ons Jabeur🎾

Jul 09, 2022 19:16 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Rybakina Breaks

Ons Jabeur serves first now as Elena Rybakina hits back with a break! She has finally woken up to the final!

Elena Rybakina🎾 1-0 Ons Jabeur

Jul 09, 2022 19:10 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Jabeur Takes 1st Set 6-3

Ons Jabeur takes the first set rather comfortably as she breaks Elena Rybakina's serve again! Elena Rybakina 3-6 Ons Jabeur

Jul 09, 2022 19:08 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Jabeur Holds at Love

At love again... Ons Jabeur holds serve and is now a game away from bagging the first set against Elena Rybakina! Elena Rybakina? 3-5 Ons Jabeur

Jul 09, 2022 19:05 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Rybakina Stays in the Game

Elena Rybakina is being outmuscled by Ons Jabeur at the moment... her big serves being countered well. but she does manage to hold serve! Elena Rybakina 3-4 Ons Jabeur?
Jul 09, 2022 19:02 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Jabeur Holds

Ons Jabeur is on a roll as she maintains her two-point lead... Elena Rybakina looks like she is unsure of what she needs to do. Maybe playing in the final is getting to her... Elena Rybakina? 2-4 Ons Jabeur [caption id="attachment_5524015" align="alignnone" width="723"]
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after winning a point against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina (AP)[/caption]
Jul 09, 2022 18:58 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Rybakina Holds Again

Elena Rybakina is not giving up easily, despite her shaky start as she holds serve again aginst Ons Jabeur. Elena Rybakina 2-3 Ons Jabeur?
Jul 09, 2022 18:51 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Jabeur Leads by 2

At Love! Ons Jabeur looks comfortable and confident so far in the opening exchanges.. as she holds serve rather easily to take a 2-point lead over Elena Rybakina! Elena Rybakina? 1-3 Ons Jabeur
Jul 09, 2022 18:48 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Jabeur Breaks

Ons Jabeur manages to break serve with some powerful backhands after Elena Rybakina tries to outserve her opponent... the 3rd seed though has the advantage now. Elena Rybakina 1-2 Ons Jabeur?
Jul 09, 2022 18:44 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Jabeur Also Holds Serve

Anything you can do... Ons Jabeur also holds serve, although after some resistance from Elena Rybakina. Elena Rybakina? 1-1 Ons Jabeur
Jul 09, 2022 18:41 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Rybakina Holds Serve

Elena Rybakina serve first and gets it bang on with big one down the middle that Ons Jabeur fails to return. Rybakina goes 30-0 after an unforced error from her oppoenent and another big seve means she is 40-0. Even though Jabeur managed to get a foot in with making it 40-30, a great foreahdn means Rybakina holds serve Elena Rybakina 1-0 Ons Jabeur?
Jul 09, 2022 18:35 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Here We Go!

It's show time! Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur are out on the court for the Wimbledon 2022 ladies singles final!

Jul 09, 2022 18:20 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: 100 Years of Centre Court

Wimbledon is gearing up to celebrate 100 years of its iconic Centre Court, which hosts the men’s and women’s finals each year, was not universally welcomed when it was opened in 1922.
Jul 09, 2022 18:18 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: 1st African Woman and 1st Arab Player

Ons Jabeur's face is already plastered on giant billboards all over Tunisia and, with the final taking place as the country celebrates Eid ul-Adha, she hopes to make July 9 2022 a day to remember as she aims to bamboozle Rybakina with an abundance of "slices and drop shots" that she knows "annoys a lot of people". "I want to go bigger, inspire many more generations. Tunisia is connected to the Arab world, is connected to the African continent. We want to see more players," said the trailblazer. "It's not like Europe or any other countries. I want to see more players from my country, from the Middle East, from Africa. "It's amazing to really inspire the new generation. Just to show that nothing is impossible."
Jul 09, 2022 17:46 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Kazakh! Not Russian!

Born in Moscow but representing Kazakhstan, Elena Rybakina could be crowned Wimbledon champion on Saturday in a potentially awkward moment for organisers. Following the invasion of Ukraine, Russian players were banned from this year's Wimbledon.
Jul 09, 2022 17:40 IST

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Look Who's Here!

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Elizabeth Middleton is at Centre Court!

Jul 09, 2022 17:31 IST

Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final: Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur

As Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina face off in the Wimbledon final, it will be the fifth edition running that a first-time women's champion!

Rybakina, who turned 23 last month, is the youngest woman to win the Wimbledon title since a 21-year-old Petra Kvitova in 2011.

In fact, it will be the fifth edition running that a first-time women’s champion will go through the wood-panelled revolving-doors of the All England Club. Jabeur is looking to become the first Arab woman and the first African woman to win a major tennis tournament. Rybakina was born in Russia but switched nationalities to play for Kazakhstan in 2018.

The fast-paced merry-go-round of champions that has become a feature of the women’s game, with Australian holder Ash Barty not even playing anymore, is in stark contrast to the ‘same old, same old’ of the men’s game at Wimbledon for almost two decades.

Since 2003, only four men — Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray — have lifted the Challenge Cup.

While the Big Four of men’s tennis have become accustomed to setting records pretty much every time they step on court, Saturday’s women’s final will be no less momentous no matter who wins out of Jabeur and Kazakh Rybakina.

ALSO READ | History Beckons as Ons Jabeur Takes On Elena Rybakina in Wimbledon 2022 Final

Third seed Jabeur, Tunisia’s so-called “Minister of Happiness”, will be out to lift the spirits of an entire continent as she targets becoming the first African woman, as well as the first Arab, to win a Grand Slam title.

Rybakina also believes in the “nothing is impossible” mantra as the Russian-born 23-year-old bids to become the first Kazakh to win a singles major.

The big-hitter struck 144 winners, including 49 aces, as she flattened six opponents, including Grand Slam champions Bianca Andreescu and Simona Halep, to reach the final.

However, rather than being asked about the damage she causes with her destructive serves or her bone-rattling groundstrokes, Rybakina has found herself under the spotlight due to her links with Russia.

With Russian and Belarussian players banned from the grasscourt major following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Rybakina would have been excluded from this year’s Wimbledon had she not switched allegiance to Kazakhstan four years ago.

But as she stands on the cusp of making history for her adopted nation, she has found herself swatting away questions about the country of her birth including: ‘In your heart do you feel Russian still?’ and ‘Do you consider yourself someone who still lives in Moscow or are you based in Kazakhstan?’

What date Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will be played?

The Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will take place on July 9, Saturday.

Where will the Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur be played?

The Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will be played on the Centre Court at Wimbledon.

What time will the Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur begin?

The Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur match?

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur?

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

