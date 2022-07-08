Eliud Kipchoge to Return at Berlin Marathon

Kenyan world record holder Eliud Kipchoge will make his next competitive appearance at the 2022 Berlin Marathon on September 25, his NN Running Team announced Friday.

Kipchoge, who won back-to-back Olympic golds at the Rio and Tokyo Games, will be chasing a fourth Berlin Marathon title in the hope of matching Ethiopian great Haile Gebrselassie.

“Berlin is the fastest course, it’s where a human being can showcase its potential to push the limits," said the Kenyan who set the world record of 2:01:39 in his last appearance in the German capital four years.

Kipchoge, 37, boasts an unmatched record over the marathon, having won 14 of his 16 career outings over the event, including not only his two Olympic triumphs but also nine World Marathon Majors victories.

Kenya will be represented by Lawrence Cherono, Geoffrey Kamworor and Barnabas Kiptum at next week’s World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

