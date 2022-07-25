Emotional Paddy Pimblett Dedicates Win at UFC 277 to Friend Who Died by Suicide

UFC superstar Paddy Pimblett dedicated his triumph over Jordan Leavitt at UFC 277 to his friend who recently died by suicide. In a post-match interview, the fighter broke down into tears and paid homage to his late friend.

The Merseyside fighter recorded his third consecutive victory after he enforced a tap-out from Leavitt in the second round of the match at the O2 Arena.

After securing the submission win, Pimblett jumped out of the octagon to celebrate with his fellow UFC fighter and close friend Molly McCann, who had defeated Hannah Goldy earlier in the evening.

However, Pimblett became extremely emotional during a post-fight interview as he dedicated his victory to two individuals who were very special to him. The first was Lee-Joshua Hodgson, a kid who tragically died last month at the age of four after battling cancer. He then urged the world to raise awareness about men’s mental health and revealed that he lost a dear friend to suicide.

“I want to dedicate this fight to little baby Lee, the little warrior. More of a fighter than any of us will ever be," Pimblett said.

“But also, I woke up on Friday morning at 4 am to a message that one of my friends back home had killed themselves. This was five hours before my weigh-in. So Ricky lad, that’s for you. There’s a stigma in this world that men can’t talk. Listen, if you’re a man and you’ve got weight on your shoulders and you think the only way you can solve it is by killing yourself, please speak to someone. Speak to anyone." the emotional fighter added.

The 27-year-old received an outpouring of fan support after his amazing gesture.

The official twitter handle of UFC shared his interview writing, “Fighting for something bigger than himself."

Pimblett was sobbing as he left the arena, with Liverpool’s anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone" playing in the background.

