'Encourage Youngsters to Pursue Career in Sports', Says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the government is attentive to the fact that no youth should be left behind due to lack of money, and therefore, it is now supporting best-performing players for up to Rs 5 lakh annually.

“In the Amrit Kaal of independence, the country is forging new definitions and creating a new order," the Indian premier said.

“Our government is attentive that no youth should be left behind due to shortage of money," he enumerated.

He further added that the amount given in major sports awards has also been increased up to three times.

“We are encouraging youngsters to pursue a career in sports. Initiatives like TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) are benefiting youngsters in preparing for major sporting events. The Sports Budget of the country has increased almost three times since 2014," he explained

Modi, who addressed the Jaipur Mahakhel via video conferencing, further added that the government stands with its players with full power even in big global competitions like the Olympics.

He noted that the players have not graced the sports field only to participate but to win and to learn.

“Victory is ensured when there is learning involved," the Prime Minister said as he underlined that no player leaves the sports field empty-handed.

“When efforts are made wholeheartedly, results are assured", the Indian Primer Minister reiterated.

The recently revealed budget also allocated a surplus of Rupees 1000 crores towards the running of the Khelo India Games.

The PM also touched upon the job opportunities and prospects opening up for sportsmen.

“Sports is not just a genre, but an industry," said the 72-year-old.

The PM also added words of encouragement to those athletes present in the crowd as he said “The next gold and silver medalists for the country will emerge from among you. If you are determined, you will increase the glory of the tricolour even in the Olympics. Wherever you go, you will bring laurels to the country,"

(With inputs from IANS)

