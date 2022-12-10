FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs France LIVE Score and Latest Updates: England and France face off in the quarter-final at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the first time in 40 years at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

The winner of the clash will face Morocco, who defeated Portugal 1- to become te first-ever African team to bo their place in the World Cup semi-final.

England’s players have been asked one question over and over again as they prepare to face France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. How do you stop Kylian Mbappe?

Hardly surprising, given Mbappe is the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals and is widely considered the man to succeed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as football’s biggest star.

There is no sense of France trying to manage the expectations of its star player, even as the hype surrounding him grows with each stellar performance in Qatar.

He has already scored one more goal than the four he managed as his country won the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In the round of 16 in Qatar, he struck twice as the defending champions beat Poland 3-1, with two thunderous shots past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Mbappe is being depicted as an unstoppable force in Qatar — something England defender Kyle Walker pushed back against this week. Walker will have the job of trying to limit the damage Mbappe can inflict on England’s defense at Al Bayt Stadium. But rather than merely trying to contain France’s biggest threat, discussion this week has been about how bold Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate is prepared to be in response.

England reached the semifinals in 2018, losing 2-1 in extra time to Croatia when trying to protect an early lead.

England also led early in the European Championship final last year, finishing 1-1 with Italy and losing the penalty shootout at home at Wembley Stadium. Again, Southgate was criticized for a too-cautious approach.

Southgate’s team has played with more freedom at this World Cup, with a more attacking style leading to 12 goals in four games to tie Portugal as leading scorers.

Southgate has opted to play with a back four so far, but could switch to a five-man defense to try to cope with Mbappe.

On what date will the match between England and France be played?

The match between England and France will be played on December 11, Sunday.

Where will the match between England and France be played?

The match between England and France will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the match between England and France begin?

The match between England and France will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between England and France?

The match between England and France will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between England and France?

The match between England and France will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

