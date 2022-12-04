FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs Senegal LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Three Lions Face Lions of Teranga; ENG v SEN

FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs Senegal LIVE Score and Latest Updates: England take on Senegal in a Round of 16 fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

England qualified top of Group B with 7 points from 3 games, as Gareth Southgate’s men remain one of the very few teams at the tournament yet to be beaten.

They cruised to a 6-2 hammering of Iran in their curtain raiser, before playing out a lacklustre 0-0 draw with the USA. But, the three lions ended their group phase on a strong note as they managed to thump neighbours Wales 3-0 to go through as the best team from the group.

England have a solid pool of players to pick from and the depth in their squad could be termed as an item of envy for other teams. With Harry Kane leading from the front, England will be considered favourites to progress to the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Senegal earned their last 16 spot as they finished second in Group A behind The Netherlands with six points.

The Teranga Lions started their campaign with a defeat to the group toppers, but turned their fortunes around with two wins on the trot over hosts Qatar and South Americans Ecuador.

The African Champions were hamstrung by the injury of Sadio Mane ahead of the opening game, but Aliou Cisse’s men have come up with strong displays to make it though from the group phase.

Captain Kalidou Koulibaly’s presence in defence would calm Senegalese nerves to an extent, but the entire team has to be at their best if they are to beat Euro 2020’s losing finalists and book a quarterfinal berth.

England vs Senegal Telecast

Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels have the broadcasting right for England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match.

England vs Senegal Live Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Senegal will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

England vs Senegal Match Details

The England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 pre-quarter-final match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium on Monday, December 5, at 12:30 am IST.

