Europa League Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In the Europa League Round of 32, Spanish side Sevilla will face Croatia’s league leaders Dinamo Zagreb on Friday from 01:30 AM IST onwards at the Estadio R Sanchez Pizjuan. The teams have faced each other twice till now. In their last game, in 2016, Sevilla handed the Croatian side a 4-0 defeat. Zagreb will be eager to avenge their humiliating loss. Sevilla have won both encounters, however, with the stakes higher in the knockout round, the clash will be all the more interesting. Despite Sevilla being ranked second in La Liga, the Spanish side have won one match, lost one and drawn three. Zagreb, on the other hand, have a perfect run as the side have won all of their previous five matches and are looking dangerous at the moment. A thrilling contest to look out for and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb Europa League clash live streaming online and telecast.

Europa League Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb: Team News, Injury Update

Sevilla have a number of injured players including the likes of Erik Lamela, Gonzalo Montiel and Suso, whereas Jesus Navas and Lucas Ocampos are highly doubtful and in the race to be fit before the clash. However, Anthony Martial is expected to make his European debut for Seviila, which can also see Ivan Rakatic and Thomas Delany start in the XI.

For Zagreb, new signee Petar Bockaj can make his European debut for the Croatian side and Marko Tolic coming in place of Misic.

Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb probable XI:

Sevilla Predicted Starting line-up: Yassine Bounou (GK), Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Karim Rekik, Marcos Acuna; Ivan Rakitic, Thomas Delaney, Alejandro Gomez, Youssef En-Nesyri, Rafa Mir, Anthony Martial

Dinamo Zagreb FC Predicted Starting line-up: Dominik Livakovic (GK), Theophile-Catherine, Josip Sutalo, Lauritsen; Stefan Ristovski, Marko Tolic, Arijan Ademi, Amer Gojak, Petar Bockaj; Komnen Andric, Mislav Orsic

What time is the Europa League Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Friday at 01:30 AM IST at Estadio R Sanchez Pizjuan.

What TV channel will show the Europa League Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb match?

The Europa League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the Europa League Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb fixture?

The Europa League match between Sevilla and Dinamo Zagreb will be live streamed on SonyLIV.

