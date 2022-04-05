European GT4: Akhil Rabindra Registers Double Podium

Akhil Rabindra, the 25-year-old Aston Martin Driver Academy product, has started his 2022 calendar on a positive note by securing a double podium finish in the season opener round of the European GT4 Series in Italy with his new team, Racing Spirit of Leman.

According to information received, Akhil, the only Asian to be racing at the European GT4 Championship this year, and his teammate Tom Canning finished both the races of Round 1 at the Imola Circuit, Italy, grabbing a P3 position in the Silver Cup category.

Akhil’s Journey at the Imola circuit started on a positive note after he finished 4th overall in qualifying race 2. Thereafter, Akhil and Canning made an impressive start to Race 1, as the 19th pair earned a P3 finish in the Silver Cup Race 1 after gaining a place due to the disqualification of the 13th pair of P Chovet and J Scheier for a technical infringement.

In Race 2 Akhil and Canning again grabbed a P3 finish in the Silver Cup with their Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4.

A happy Akhil commented post the podium celebrations, “It has been a good start to the 2022 season. I am in a new team this year and have a new teammate who is doing a great job and I look forward to carrying forward this momentum to the next race in France."

Akhil will now move on to France, for Round 2 of the GT 4 European Series at the Paul Richard circuit from June 3-5.

