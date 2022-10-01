Exclusive | "Fans Can Boo, Yell, Scream or Cry. I Don't Give A Damn" : UFC Fighter Randy Brown

UFC welterweight fighter Randy Brown, who has hit a good run of form on the back of his streak of wins, spoke to News18 in an exclusive ahead of his bout against Brazilian Francisco Trinaldo.

The 32-year-old former Ring of Combat champion opened up on a multitude of issues varying from how he approaches his bouts, taking pride in his heritage, how he got into the world of MMA and also gives us a sneak peek on the person beyond the confines of the ring.

On the back of a 3-fight win streak, how confident are you heading into the fight against Francisco Trinaldo?

I’m always pretty confident. I’m very confident going in there with Trinaldo and he’s a veteran. He’s been around a long time. He’s been, someone I’ve been watching since I was just getting in the game. So Yeah, I’m confident that I’ll go in there and do what I do.

After your win against Khaos Williams, by split decision, you said ‘he’s a dangerous boy’, he did drop you once in the 3rd round, but you came out on top, what do you think were the key areas where the fight was won/lost?

Confidence in my ability, of my technique, confidence in my skill set to just you know he dropped me it was a flash knockdown. I wasn’t really hurt. I got back up and just had the confidence to continue to pick up right where I left off

Do Fans cheering/booing have an impact on the fighters and the outcome of the fight?

They could boo, they could scream, they could yell, they could cry. I don’t give a damn what they do. They have nothing to do with me and knocked me down at the moment. You know, my skill set and my ability have nothing to do with what they have to do outside, yelling. They could yell all they want. I’m actually in there doing the thing, so them yelling has nothing to do with me actually doing the thing. So that’s just it.

Looking at the UFC roster, you don’t see too many names from Jamaica, how does it feel being one of the few UFC fighters representing Jamaica?

It makes me proud, you know, makes me proud. And not only one of the few representing, you know, one of the people who still have that intact, you know, in touch with the people and in touch with, you know, back home. I constantly go back, I have property there and my family’s there. I’m in jamaica at least twice a year so feels good. It feels good to be able to go down there and train and, just be amongst the people and bring that energy back into the octagon and represent everybody.

What’s the story behind your nickname, ‘Rudeboy’?

There is no story, so, it’s cultural. It’s funny you ask that off the back of being one of the few Jamaican fighters in the UFC. Rudeboy just means troubled youth. You know, when I got into this, at the time, at a young age, I was a little rude boy. You know what I mean? I was a little troublemaker running around so, that’s where it comes from. You know, it’s more cultural than anything else. You know, Rudeboy, that’s just kind of like a term of endearment, in Jamaica.

The Welterweight division is one of the most exciting divisions in the UFC, do you think a W against Francisco Trinaldo, will help you break into the top-15 rankings?

I think so, I mean, I’m five and one in my last six, my only loss coming to the number six guy at the time, you know? So now he’s like number eight, I believe, you know. So yeah, I think that my ability speaks for itself, my skillset speaks for itself, and if you know what you’re looking at, you can tell clearly tell that I’m a top-15 calibre fighter.

Being one of the taller fighters in the division, paired with your effective striking, you are a force to reckon with, but is there any aspect of your arsenal that you would like to improve?

I mean everywhere, I can improve anywhere, I can improve in Striking, I can improve in grappling. In general, this is martial arts and the way that if you approach martial arts in a sense of thinking hey, I have a skill set and my skill set is enough, then you’re never really going to get anywhere. You know what I mean? So I’m not only looking to improve in the area where I feel like it’s not up to par with the rest of my skills. I’m bringing everything. The parts that I think I shine, I’m still building on those things. Making it even that much better to separate myself from everybody else. So, stand up, ground game, mental game, strength, everything. I’m trying to make everything stronger

What Inspired you to become an MMA fighter?

I never wanted to be an MMA fighter. That’s the funny thing, I want to do two things. I wanted to create, right? I was always creative, I like art and I wanted to box. Those are the two things I wanted to do. And I ended up going to a technical school down. The block from Henzell Gracie Academy and I wasn’t able to box. I just came back from Jamaica at the time and I was looking for boxing gyms to train at and it was kind of far away from the school that I was going. So I had to make do with some kind of training and there was a jiu-jitsu school down the block and I walked in there and started doing Jiu-Jitsu with the mindset of hey I’m gonna get back into boxing eventually, but I just kind of just stayed and one thing led to another I’m doing Jiu-Jitsu tournaments, I was winning. Next thing you know, I’m in an MMA fight and never looked back since.

Who are your Top 5 UFC/MMA fighters of all time?

Anderson Silva, BJ Penn, John Jones, Mighty Mouse (Demetrious Johnson), what’s that four? and I’ll give you 5 it’s Randy Brown

You’re a Twitch streamer too, you do a bit of gaming and have your show “The Pro and Bro", how do you manage your time to stream in between training?

There’s always time, you know, there are two to three sessions a day. Each session is about 2 hours, you know what I mean? - if you do all 3, that’s 6 hours in a day. We got 24 hours, so my show is only about an hour and a half long, I stream for maybe about an hour and a half or so. But, um, there’s always time and the main thing is, I have a great Team, there are always creating. We’re always working, always building, you know what I mean. So I got a good team around me. That could help ease some of that so I can just focus on training solely.

In The Pro and Bro, you said it takes 10,000 hours to become efficient, and 30 years to become a master at something, how do you think that translates into MMA?

The exact same thing. All with the one exception is that when you say master, you would be insinuating that you’re perfect. It’s a level of perfection and the only thing about MMA, well, in martial arts in general, not just MMA is that there is no Perfection. It’s a constant cycle of chasing Perfection until you died, you know? So there is no Perfection but you dedicate your life to seeking Perfection and the closer you can get, the better you can be. That’s really it.

If You Weren’t in the UFC, do you picture yourself being a full-time streamer?

I would 100% be creating. I probably would have been like some kind of producer or something, where I’m creating videos or creating something on Youtube, but who knows, right? But maybe I would be streaming. I have no idea, or, I probably would have just been boxing but could have, should have, would have, whatever, we’re here now doing this and focused on this.

Watch Randy Brown against Francisco Trinaldo on UFC Fight Night – Dern vs Xiaonan LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 4:30 am IST on 2nd October 2022.

