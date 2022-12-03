Exclusive | I Fought Jessica Andrade When Everyone Else Was Scared: UFC's Angela Hill

Former Invicta Fighting Championship Strawweight (IFC) Champion Angela Hill has recently been involved in quite a few high-profile bouts in the UFC. The strawweight kickboxer who made her UFC debut in 2014, will be looking carry the momentum following a victory in her last fight.

Getting a streak going is the top priority for the American fighter.

Prior to her bout against Emily Ducote at UFC the Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland, Hill, a former World Kickboxing Association Champion, spoke exclusively with News18.com

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

Here are excerpts from the interaction:

What inspired you to become an MMA fighter?

It’s kind of like a weird story, but I think a lot of women have the same kind of story where I just wanted to get in shape and I was bored with all the other exercises and then I started training MMA, I started training Muay Thai and got really into it and then I started fighting Muay Thai and realized, I was a lot better than a lot of the other girls who have been doing it longer than me. So once I realized I had power and talent in the sport. It just took off from there when they announced that they were bringing in my weight class to UFC. That’s when I started taking MMA more seriously and now I’m here.

How confident are you heading into the fight against Emily Ducote?

I’m really confident just because of the things that I’ve seen, she’s good at, I feel like I’m better at when it comes to striking. I think a lot of the things that she’s able to do to people, I can kind of see coming. I don’t move as conventionally as the people that she’s beaten. I think I’m just like a better Striker than most of the people that she’s fought and I definitely feel like I’m a better well-rounded or more well-rounded fighter than most of the people she’s fought. So, I just think that I’ll be able to take her wherever the fight goes. Like if it goes to the ground, I think I’ll have an advantage. If it stays on the feet, I don’t think she’s going to be able to hit me as much as I’ll be able to hit her. So yeah, I feel really good about it.

You’re heading into this fight on the back of a victory, do you think a win in this fight will help you be in contention for the title?

Advertisement

Any win, I think, at strawweight helps you get into title contention, you see people who don’t have the most impressive streaks getting into title contention just because they have a streak going. So if I can put together a streak that’s really what I’m looking for. I’ve lost to a lot of the top ten, a lot of the people who are up there in title contention. A lot of them, I felt, were kind of controversial, so it’s really important to me to prove that I can get those dominant wins. I can get those definite wins and hopefully get some finishes. That’s really my goal is to start finishing people and unfortunately, it hasn’t happened yet. So it’s a long-term goal I guess at this point.

What aspect of your game have you been working on since your last fight against Lupita Godinez?

Advertisement

Been focusing on trying to make it look more dominant. And I think the easiest way to do that is to just take people down and hit them when they can’t hit you. So, if I’m able to feint that takedown, I’m able to find openings that way with my striking, and just focusing on my ground game, makes me a lot less afraid of throwing things that might get me, taken down myself. So, I was really proud of myself In the last fight against Lupita because I was afraid of getting taken down. But it didn’t stop me from throwing jump knees. And I think that was something that really was a game changer in the fight. And I think that just goes to my confidence. Now, I feel good on the feet and on the ground. So I can throw riskier things, and not be afraid of what’s gonna happen afterwards.

You took the fight against Lupita on just one week’s notice, and still came out on top. How has the preparation for this fight against Ducote been going?

Advertisement

It’s been going good. I just try not to think about it too hard and pretend that it’s a short-notice fight because I think I’m undefeated in short-notice fights, so, that’s been the game plan, to just focus on getting better and focus on all the things that I want to do as a martial artist like how I want to improve my own game and then honing down on Emily Ducote in the last like two or three weeks of preparation so camps been good. I feel like I got a lot of good work in with a lot of different girls. I had maybe three or four different UFC girls to spar and roll with in this fight camp and we had our big girl group out in San Diego, helping me get prepared, so it really is a Difference Maker being able to train with people who are at your level who are in your weight class because you learn quickly what’s working for you and what isn’t working for you. And I think I made a lot of a lot of big improvements during this fight Camp.

Your fight against Lupita was in San Diego, your hometown, how was that feeling, and could you tell us a bit more about your connection with the city?

Advertisement

It was really awesome. I haven’t been able to fight in the place where I live since I was doing amateur Muay Thai. So, it felt kind of nostalgic but it was really cool at the same time because everyone I trained with was there, people I just like go to their store every day were there. It really felt like a homecoming event and I felt like a San Diegan because I’d just moved out there in maybe 2014, or 2015. So I haven’t been in San Diego, all my life and I was a little worried that they weren’t gonna be happy when I came out and that they’re gonna boo me and cheer for Lupita because of the Mexican crowd.

She put that in my head, a tiny bit and when I came out, I felt love for sure like San Diego was totally behind me. So that was really cool to finally be able to experience that at a pro level and man, I hope they do it again. I mean everyone who fought on that card, they were like man, I want us to come to San Diego again because it’s gorgeous out there. So fingers crossed, we’ll have one in 2023 and I’ll be on the card.

About your nickname, “Overkill", how did that come about?

A friend of mine gave it to me when I went pro because I was like, hey, I need a nickname and it kind of came from how I train. Like, even when I was an amateur, even when I first started out, I was always the person who was trying to hit the bag the hardest and punch the fastest and throw the most combinations, and, in clinch I’d always go for the big guys and try to pull their neck down. So they always called me Overkill because I was a try-hard and it stuck, it’s also my fighting style. Like, if you look at my old muay Thai fights, I just go in, and I was like a buzz saw. I’ll just try to get to the finish line faster than any other girl.

You’ve had an illustrious career in the UFC, spanning 8 years, with your fair share of ups, downs, and big fights against some big names. What are some of your favorite moments from your UFC career?

Man, It kind of sucks because a lot of my favorite moments are losses. I remember when I got cut from the UFC and came back in, I had to fight Jessica Andrade and everyone else was afraid to fight her. So that’s kind of the reason why they brought me in. And after the fight, like, I knew I had lost, but I knew it was, like, a good fight. At least I thought I did okay, but I was upset because I didn’t win and when I got out of the cage, my husband was right there and he was like, oh my god. Do you know what that looked like? And I was like, oh, no, how was it? And so that was one of the fights that really got people’s attention even after a loss because it was a Non-Stop fight. I Never stopped moving. I ended up dropping her on the last round.

So it was really kind of one of those Rocky Balboa fights and a lot of people were into me after that. So, it was cool being part of that match and being in a war finally because I always said I wanted to be in a war. I wanted to test myself so that was the first time I really felt like that.

And, I think, another big moment was maybe the moment after the Claudia Gadelah fight, before they said who won. Just because it was a real defining moment for me. Like, I had had ups and downs up to that point and it was a big step up in the level of competition and I knew like, Claudia Gadelha, she’s a title Contender. She’s been at the top for a long time and the moment after that last bell rang. I was like, I beat her, you know. So it was a real confidence boost for me. And a lot of my close decisions are against the top level people like a lot of those split decisions that I lost were against top level people.

Look at Amanda Lemos she might be fighting for the title next too And that was another fight where I felt like I won. Um, so if anything I try to remember how I felt after the last bell rang and how confident I felt in my own abilities and that’s like a good memory for me. Even if I didn’t get my hand raised, I knew, hey, I’m title material because of how I’m performing against these girls.

Who are your top MMA Fighters of all time?

I mean, one that I can say is Brendan Loughnane he just he just won the PFL title and he has one of those stories where he’s always been right there, like, he could sniff that big break moment, and then things kept holding him back. He’s the one that’s kind of famous for going for a takedown on the contender series and not getting the contract, even though he won the fight. Um, so just being able to train with him, at Alliance back in the day, when I first got there seeing how much he went through and still is going through, up until that moment up until he was able to run through people in the PFL that was really inspiring for me. So he’s definitely up there.

Brandon Marina. He’s a dog Fighter for real I mean, who else would fight the same guy four times? You know, so he’s definitely up there, I love his style, he’s another person who I always felt like didn’t get the credit they deserve for just kind of not getting much recognition, having tough fights, having like a few bumps in the road and then coming back and being able to win the title and being able to like finish people and put on great performances and just look like a monster everywhere and the fact that he just like is really unassuming.

When you see him outside of the cage, he just looks like a little guy you’d see in GameStop or something. So I really, really like Brandon Marina. He’s definitely got that dog in him and Charles Oliveira. I think those are my top three.

If you were not in the UFC what do you see yourself doing?

Well, when I started training, I was an animator. I was working at an animation studio doing like doing 2D graphics and phone games and stuff like that. So I always felt like I’d be in the gaming industry somehow. Like, either designing or doing something like that, I think it might be hard to pick it up now because I’ve been out of the industry for about 10 years. But I feel like, in Another Universe, I’m in a studio, probably a little chubbier, working on video games.

That’s very interesting. Are you a gamer yourself?

Yeah, I’m a bit of a gamer. I’m not that good, but I spend a lot of hours, I should be better with the amount of hours. I spend playing video games.

Watch the LIVE coverage of UFC Fight Night - Thompson vs Holland on Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 8:30 am IST on 4th December 2022.

Read all the Latest Sports News here