EXPLICIT | Conor McGregor Abuses Khabib Nurmagomedov, His Manger and a Fan; Deletes Tweets

Conor McGregor on Thursday took swipes at former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov that came across as crude and insensitive as fans were quick to ca out the UFC star, prompting the comments to be swiftly deleted.

McGregor called Khabib, who is now a former undefeated UFC lightweight champion, a ‘smelly inbred’ adding that he had a ‘cousin wife’.

McGregor did not stop there and hurled insults and abuse at Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, who he has in the past, called a ‘rat’.

When Khabib’s manager responded saying that he is ‘insulting a nation’, it did not go down well with the Irishman, as he replied by saying he would ‘celebrate’ Abdelaziz’s death.

McGregor also got involved in name-calling with a fan too.

McGregor has been accused of sexual assault and still has a civil claim against him, something that he has denied.

