F1: Aston Martin Replace Covid-hit Sebastian Vettel with Nico Hulkenberg for Bahrain GP

Aston Martin's Nico Hulkenberg (Twitter)
Aston Martin replaced Sebastian Vettel, as he tested positive for Covid-19, by Nico Hulkenberg for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Sports Desk| News18.com
Updated: March 17, 2022, 15:25 IST

Sebastian Vettel is out of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after he tested positive for Covid-19 and will be replaced by reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, Aston Martin said in a statement on Thursday.

“Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not therefore be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix," the team said in a statement. Practice for Sunday’s race starts on Friday.

It will be Hulkenberg’s first Grand Prix since the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix, when he stood in for Lance Stroll at Racing Point after the Canadian tested positive for Covid-19. In fact, it was the third time he filled in for a race driver that year, having replaced Sergio Perez for the two race weekends at Silverstone.

The news comes after Daniel Ricciardo returned a positive test last week to miss the Official Pre-Season Test.

He has since tested negative and will return to the paddock on Thursday, in time to contest the race weekend alongside McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

(With inputs from Agencies)

first published: March 17, 2022, 15:17 IST